After Paulinha Abelha’s death, Anvisa publishes a list of banned slimming products; check out

After the death of singer Paulinha Abelha and nurse Mara Abreu, who died on the 23rd and 3rd, respectively, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a list of more than 140 prohibited weight loss products. The report on the liver of the singer of Calcinha Preta pointed out about 17 substances that could have overloaded the singer’s organ and worsened her clinical condition, while Clevinho Santos, husband of the forrozeira, revealed that his wife used drugs to lose weight. The health professional had a fulminant hepatitis linked to the use of capsules that promised weight loss.
The list made by Anvisa has names of products similar to the substances that were found in the two cases mentioned. However, according to the G1, despite being banned, many of the slimming capsules and teas listed are still freely available on the internet.
In a note, Anvisa said that any product that makes therapeutic claims must be authorized by the agency as a medicine. “By law, medicines can only be marketed by pharmacies and drugstores, regardless of the category (synthetic, biological, herbal, homeopathic, dynamized, among others).”
Check out the complete list of weight loss products prohibited by Anvisa:
