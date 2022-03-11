After Paulinha Abelha’s death, Anvisa publishes a list of banned slimming products; check out

After the death of singer Paulinha Abelha and nurse Mara Abreu, who died on the 23rd and 3rd, respectively, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a list of more than 140 prohibited weight loss products. The report on the liver of the singer of Calcinha Preta pointed out about 17 substances that could have overloaded the singer’s organ and worsened her clinical condition, while Clevinho Santos, husband of the forrozeira, revealed that his wife used drugs to lose weight. The health professional had a fulminant hepatitis linked to the use of capsules that promised weight loss.

The list made by Anvisa has names of products similar to the substances that were found in the two cases mentioned. However, according to the G1, despite being banned, many of the slimming capsules and teas listed are still freely available on the internet.

In a note, Anvisa said that any product that makes therapeutic claims must be authorized by the agency as a medicine. “By law, medicines can only be marketed by pharmacies and drugstores, regardless of the category (synthetic, biological, herbal, homeopathic, dynamized, among others).”

continues after advertising

Check out the complete list of weight loss products prohibited by Anvisa:

50 Slimming Herbs

50 Strong Slimming Herbs – Natuviva

Sense Shot Academy

Tune Tea

Always Fitness Gold

American Fit

Bio Slim

biofitslim

Bionatti Emagry

bioslim

black caps

Black Extreme Traditional Level 3

Black Extreme Ultra

black slim

blueelife

Tummy Dry Capsule With Goji Berry

Body Slimming Capsules – Shou Shen Jiao Nang (Red)

Capsules To Regulate The Intestines – Tong Bian Jiao Nang (Green)

horse chestnut

Pink skull

Cellulite Sense Off

Tea 37 Herbs – Denature

Tea Belly Of Dreams – Vida Fiber

Life Tea

Diabetes Tea

Diabetes Tea for Life – Pro-Herbs

Body Slimming Tea – Shou Shen Tea (Red)

Slimming Chamomille

Extra Strong Chamomille

Formula 1 Slimming Compound

Formula 2 Slimming Compound

Formula 3 Slimming Compound

Liwaib Slimming Compound

Dry Compound Belly

Melts Liwalib Fat

Detox Slim Nature

Diet Slim (Herbal Extract)

Diet+Stronger

Lymphatic Drainage Capsules

Duromax

Elixir Of Life

Emagfit

Emagil Fit

Always Fitness Gold Slimming

Chamomile slimming

Bel’s Slimming

Slimming 90 Comp 600 Mg

Energy Power

Enzymax

Premium slim

Fitness Excellence – Herb Extract

Fat Red Burner

Gold Fines

Fine Nature

Finy Sbelt

Fit Body Caps

Fit Max Black Diamond

Fit Max Detox

Fit Max Red Gold

Fit Max Slim

Gummy Sense ReduxPower

Gym Power Fit

Appetite suppressant

innovate

Ki Fina Corpus

Extra Strong Accelerator Kit

Slimming Kit (Best Day And Best Night) Best Life

Liver Cleansing Kit (Malic Pro + Bitter Salt) Dr Lemon

Ladyfit Slimming

Lida Daidaihua

Lipo da Dona

Lipo Fit

Lipo Fit Pro-Max

Lipodiet Blue Emagry

Lipodiet Level 4

Lipodiet Rosa Emagry

Lipoextreme Original

Lipofit Pro-One

Lipofit Pro

Liposuction Sense

Lipotril

Lipotron Max

Master Fit

Max Xtreme

Meg Herbs

Best Lithothamnium Best Life

Moder Diet

Moder Diet Gold

Mzt

natural diet

natudrin

Natuplus X

Natural Diet

New Green

New Lip

New Redux Dr Lemon

Original Herbs

Phytoplus X

Pink Black

Pink Black Herbal Extract

Leverage Liwalib

powerfite

Practice Line

reduce

redutrol

Relax Caps

Renew Fit Power

Saracura Cará Insulin

Dry Belly 120 Comp 600 Mg

Maxx Tummy Dry

Dry Everything Turbo

Inhibitor Sense

Sense Redux Abdomen

sibutine

Sibutramin

slim black

Slim Blue Loss

Exclusive Thermo Blend Slim

slim gold

slim nature

Slim Nature Detox

Slim Premium

Slim Red Turbo

Slim Result

Stronger Diet

Stronger Diet +

sucureu

Super Tea Sb

Super Tea Sb Original

Textotril

The Best Slim

All Products From the Diet Line +

All Products Listed On The Website www.emagilfit.com.br

Cat’s Claw With Yellow Uxi

uplife

Valerian

Life Herbs Woman Menstrual Regulator – Life Herbs

living and losing weight

World Slim

Xtreme Slim