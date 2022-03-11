After sanctions, China refuses technical support to Russian aviation

Russia’s attempt to turn to China to circumvent sanctions imposed by major aviation manufacturers, which interrupted technical support to the European country’s airlines, such as the sale of parts and maintenance, did not work.

China has refused to supply aircraft parts to Russian airlines, according to an official with the Russian aviation authority, quoted by Russian news agencies on Thursday (10), after Boeing and Airbus stopped supplying components. .

Reuters reports that Russia’s aviation industry is under pressure from Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, with the Russian Foreign Ministry warning this week that the safety of Russian passenger flights was threatened.

Agencies such as Interfax have quoted Valery Kudinov, a Rosaviatsia official responsible for maintaining the plane’s airworthiness, as saying that Russia would seek opportunities to source parts from countries such as Turkey and India after a failed attempt to obtain them from China.

He also said Russian companies are registering their planes, many of which were registered abroad, in Russia following US and European Union aviation sanctions and that he expects some others to be returned to leasing companies.

Separately, a draft law published on Thursday showed that the Russian government plans to order domestic airlines to pay for leased aircraft in rubles and could prevent them from returning planes to foreign companies if leases are cancelled.

As President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia, which included closing US airspace to Russian aviation, Boeing announced that it would cease selling parts and technical support to Russian airlines.

On the same day, Airbus followed the competitor’s measure. Just like Embraer.

Days later, it was the turn of the Russian state aviation company Aeroflot to announce the interruption of its international flights from the last day 8 of March.

Before that, the company was accused by the government of Canada of invading its airspace through a flight that left Miami, and another that took off from Cancun, both bound for Moscow.

In Brazil, the Democracy Without Borders Movement, which promotes demonstrations in favor of democracy and accuses an alleged attack by China against human rights and the lack of religious freedom, took a position on the Asian country’s decision:

“This Tuesday (10), China refused to supply parts that are manufactured in the country for aircraft of Russian airlines. Despite the act carrying a possible symbology of sanction to the Russians, China does not act without thinking strategically always for its own benefit.Despite being an ally of Russia and sharing the same authoritarian regime, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, China has decided to adopt a tone of “neutrality”.

China had three choices, support Russia, enter the war and also suffer from world sanctions, or stay on the fence, or start positioning itself as in the case of not supporting the Russians.

Now, with this denial of Russia, China makes it clear that it intends to benefit from the weakening of the Russian economy due to the sanctions applied to that country. The siege on the country is closed and the Russians may suffer strong economic impacts.

The Chinese are already talking about whether to buy shares in Russian energy companies such as gas giant Gazprom. The disguised act of supporting sanctions is nothing more than a possibility to benefit economically and politically from the conflict, marking its territory in Asia and not letting its strength fall on the world”.

The Blog tried to contact the Chinese Embassy, ​​but was unsuccessful.