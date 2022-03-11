Again? Miner finds traces of Source 2 in CS:GO in Valve project | DRAFT5

A youtuber named Tyler McVicker published a video last Wednesday (8) in which he reveals that he found details about four projects not yet announced by valve in the Aperture Desk Job, a game developed by Valve itself and available on Steam.
However, one of these projects found in the game file is related to the portability of the Counter Strike: Global Offensive for Source 2. The modern graphics engine has already been the scene of several rumors in recent months, indicating that the developer would be studying implementing it in the near future.
Among the other projects found by the content creator is Citadel, which would be a kind of continuation of Half-Life: Alyx, in addition to the recreation of Portal, a game previously canceled by Valve itself. “Somehow a significant amount of Citadel code comments are in the Aperture Desk Job DLLs”said the youtuber in the video.
However, one of the main points that can increase the chances of files indicating the arrival of Source 2 to Counter-Strike is precisely in Half-Life. That’s because the title Half-Life Citadel had already been revealed by Valve itself, when it stated that it would be creating the sequel to the previous game in the franchise.
Even with the discovery of the Source 2 files in an official Valve project, Counter-Strike players remain skeptical about the release of a new graphics engine for the game. This is because several rumors have plagued the community in recent months indicating the possibility, but none of them has been confirmed by the developer.