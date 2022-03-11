All State of Play ads

PlayStation held, this Thursday (9), a live broadcast in which it brought important announcements for PS4 and PS5.

In the list below, the The Enemy compiled the main news revealed.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo

Also this Wednesday (9), an unprecedented demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In it, players can enjoy the first three stages of the beginning of the game, until Western Keep.

It is also possible to test the multiplayer mode with other people playing the demo. What’s more, progress in the demo can be transferred to the main game.

Exoprimal announced for 2023

Exoprimal is a first-of-its-kind game from Capcom where teams of five players wearing ultra-modern exosuits face off against relentless hordes of dinosaurs. It’s from Capcom, it has dinosaurs, but no, it’s not Dino Crisis.

“The year is 2043. For reasons unknown, mysterious vortices have opened up and unleashed endless herds of dinosaurs into the modern world. We are about to see a cruel struggle for survival between the brave exocombatants of the future and ferocious creatures of the past, which threaten to take humanity to extinction”, reads the official description released by PlayStation.

New trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo

“In a brief instant, nearly all of Tokyo’s living population disappeared as beings of folklore, myths and urban legends manifested throughout the city. In control of Akito, a survivor of the disappearance, players will ally themselves with a ghostly detective named KK to unravel this destructive phenomenon and bring to justice the man responsible for it, a masked man known only as Hannya,” reads the official synopsis.

New trailer for Forspoken

“As Forspoken launches on October 11th for PS5, we’ve released a brand new trailer! Forspoken tells the story of a young New Yorker who suddenly finds herself in the cruel and magical land of Athia. Frey tries to get used to the new reality as you explore and roam the magnificent open world of Athia, where corrupted enemies always seem to be lurking.”

Gundam Evolution is the free game of the franchise

“Gundam Evolution, an online exclusive, is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022. Win the battlefield with this new free-to-play first-person shooter where players can pilot mechas from the Gundam anime series. in 6v6 combat with objectives,” reads the official description.

GigaBash is announced

Passion Republic Games, a Malaysian indie game startup, announced the game GigaBash on Thursday. In it, players face each other in control of kaijus, those giant tokusatsu monsters. The title will be released in 2022.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R announced

Expected to be released in the last quarter of 2022, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R brings together 50 characters from different eras of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The fighting game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

New trailer for Trek to Yomi

On the surface, Trek to Yome may seem like just another action game, but the promise is that the story will also work with elements of Shinto mythology. This belief holds that the gods are in absolutely every element of the material world, from rocks to trees.

In the course of the story, we will learn more about this mythology and we will also see how it affects the life of the protagonist, who is on a journey full of deaths and combats.

Returnal: Ascension brings new modes

Originally designed to be a solo experience, Returnal will now feature a co-op mode after the free Ascension update. There will also be the Tower of Sisyphus mode, which promises a balance between intense action, exploration and a disturbing narrative.

Advertisement by The DioField Chronicle

With the promise of a new real-time tactical battle system (RTTB), The DioField Chronicle is a brand new franchise from Square Enix. The team includes character designer Taiki (Lord of Vermilion III and IV), Kamikokuryo Isamu (Final Fantasy XII and XIII), and composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell (Game of Thrones).

Valkyrie Elysium ad

“Valkyrie Elysium is an action RPG with an epic story, beautiful landscapes and a dynamic new combat system that combines strategy, action and an excellent combo system that will put your thinking and reaction skills to the test,” reads the official description.