Biden Announces New Sanctions Against Russia, Including Downgrading of Trade Status, in addition to a ban on investment and imports of diamonds and vodka | Ukraine and Russia

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday (11) that he will, together with the G7, the group of the most industrialized nations in the world, withdraw from Russia the commercial status of “most favored nation”, a measure that would pave the way for tariff increases for Russian products (read more below).

Biden also announced that he will stop importing Russian diamonds and vodka into the US.

President Vladimir Putin is an “aggressor, the aggressor”, Biden said, and must “pay a price”.

Final approval of Russia’s withdrawal from “most-favoured-nation” trade status will be taken in coordination with the G7 countries and the European Union, and will be decided by Congress, but the House has already shown itself to be broadly supportive.

“These are the latest steps we’re taking, but they’re not the latest steps we’re taking.” Biden said. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

He also said the United States would add new names to a list of Russian oligarchs that are sanctioned and would ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

Biden also said he would ban future US investment in any sector of the Russian economy and hopes to soon sign a budget bill that includes an additional 13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The “most favored nation” clause, known in the United States as the “normal permanent business relationship,” is the cornerstone of free trade. It is a principle of reciprocity and non-discrimination that currently governs most commercial relations between countries.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) requires that any trade advantage, such as tariff reductions, granted by one member automatically apply to all others. Concretely, depriving Russia of that status would allow its trading partners to impose higher customs duties, penalizing Moscow’s exports.

Standing ovation by Polish parliament, Zelensky talks about death of children in Ukraine

The coordinated moves by Washington, London and other allies add to an unprecedented series of sanctions, export controls and banking restrictions designed to pressure Putin to end Europe’s biggest war since World War II.

Each country must implement the change in Russia’s trade status based on its own national processes, US administration sources said.

In the United States, removing Russia’s “Permanent Normal Business Relations” status will require an act of Congress, but lawmakers in both houses – and on both sides of the political aisle – have already signaled their support.

In 2019, Russia was the United States’ 26th-largest trading partner for goods, with about $28 billion exchanged between the two countries, according to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.