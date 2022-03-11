Biden welcomes Duke with war in Ukraine and visits Venezuela as a backdrop – International

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, receives this Thursday (10) the head of state of Colombia, Ivn Duque, a close ally of Washington, in the midst of global commotion over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and after the unexpected visit of top officials. Americans Venezuela.

The White House noted that the two leaders will examine regional and global issues, including Russia’s “unprovoked and unwarranted” military invasion of Ukraine.

“President Biden looks forward to this important meeting to deepen the strategic partnership between the United States and Colombia,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in announcing the meeting.

Duque is the second Latin American president to be received by Biden at the White House, after Mexican Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, who was in November 2021 during the North American Leaders Summit.

– ‘Soured’ date? –

The Colombian president’s visit, however, could be overshadowed by the trip made over the weekend by senior officials from the Biden Venezuela government, amid soaring oil prices and before Biden on Tuesday decreed a ban on imports of Russian hydrocarbons. by Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine.

“I’m not going to ask questions because it’s not up to me, and it’s not up to me to interpret the United States’ view,” Duque said after a morning meeting with Senator Bob Menndez, a Democrat who said he was opposed to “doing business with anyone.” that a threat to the security of the United States.”

“We are going to follow the same foreign policy line as always: condemning the dictatorship, calling Nicols Maduro what he is, a criminal against humanity,” added Menndez.

In turn, a senior official of the Biden administration defended the trip of the high-level delegation to Caracas. According to him, the visit “was the result of months of work” and also led to the release of two Americans detained in 2017 in the South American country, accused of corruption, “without any compensation”.

In addition, the source ruled out that the visit served as a reason to “sour” the meeting between Biden and Duque. “I predict that the two leaders will have an excellent conversation,” predicted the US government official, who requested anonymity, to journalists.

– ‘Important ally outside of NATO’ –

Colombia is the only Latin American country that is a global partner of NATO and Bogot immediately aligned itself with the United States to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine, which, according to Duque, “does not only undermine the sovereignty [ucraniana]but a threat to world peace”.

When asked if there would be a declaration by Colombia as an “important partner of the United States outside of NATO”, the top Washington official did not want to speculate. “I would just say look at the outcome of the meeting,” he sentenced.

If this designation comes to fruition, Colombia, which has been a global NATO partner since May 2017, will strengthen its bilateral and multilateral association with Washington.

The United States currently has 17 key allies outside of NATO. Argentina and Brazil, designated respectively by Bill Clinton (1998) and Donald Trump (2019), are the only Latin Americans on the list.