Brazil is the country with the most expensive new iPhone and iPad in the world | Cell phone

Brazil is the country where the iPhone SE 2022 and the new iPad Air cost the most on the planet. This finding was made by the Japanese website nukeni, which analyzed the prices of Apple products in 37 countries. The amount charged for devices launched last Tuesday (8) can reach almost double that practiced in the United States, where the brand’s devices are the cheapest in the world.

According to the report, the 64GB version of the iPhone SE 2022 arrives in Brazil at a cost of R$4,199, while in the United States the model sells for the equivalent of R$2,171.86, already with the converted value plus US taxes. — the difference exceeds R$ 2 thousand. In the 256 GB model, the disparity between the amounts charged is even greater: R$ 2.7 thousand.

2 of 4 Brazil is the country that sells the most expensive iPad Air 2022 in the world — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Brazil is the country that sells the most expensive iPad Air 2022 in the world — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The second most expensive country in the world to buy the new smartphone is Peru, where the entry-level model costs approximately R$300 less than in Brazil. The difference increases when we compare our country with the third place on the list, Norway, where the new iPhone costs about R$1,220 less than in Brazilian lands.

In addition to the iPhone SE 2022, all devices released this week by Apple are more expensive in Brazil. The new iPad Air, for example, arrives in the country for R$ 6,799, in the 64 GB version, while North Americans can buy it for R$ 3,032 – less than half the value. Countries like Canada, China and Thailand follow the United States in the list of cheapest devices.

3 of 4 Amounts charged by the iPhone SE 2022 in the world show that the device is more expensive in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Nukeni Amounts charged for the iPhone SE 2022 in the world show that the device is more expensive in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Nukeni

The high price of the Brazilian market also applies to Mac Studio. The entry-level model of the new computer is sold in the United States for the equivalent of R$10,120, while in Brazil the value reaches R$22,999 — almost R$13,000 more. In the top-of-the-line version, the addition can reach more than R$ 26 thousand.

The Studio Display, the Mac Studio monitor, is sold separately for R$7,963 in the United States. Here in Brazil, the device costs R$ 10 thousand more, in the simplest version. In a more advanced model, the increase exceeds R$ 14 thousand.

4 of 4 Studio Display has a 27-inch 5K screen — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Studio Display has a 27-inch 5K screen — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

To carry out the study, developer Jun Saito, from the website nukeni, analyzed the launch price of the devices on the Apple website for each country. He applied the tax amounts to the final price charged in the United States and Canada, so that it was possible to make a comparison with other countries.

Expensive iPhone is nothing new in Brazil

Apple products are usually launched at exorbitant prices in Brazil. This complaint goes back to the iPhone 4S era in 2011. The following year, consumers interested in the iPhone 5 also suffered from the same problem. In 2016, a German study had already recognized Brazil as the country that charges the most for the iPhone, with a price 156% higher than the cheapest market — the United States.

Despite the still exorbitant prices, Apple products are cheaper in Brazil. According to the website report nukeni, the amounts are about 5% lower than what used to be charged. The iPhone 13, for example, was launched with more affordable figures than the previous year’s model, due to factors such as the dollar price and the change in the storage capacity of the devices, which influences the final value.

with information from nukeni and 9to5Mac