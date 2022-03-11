Brazilian will impact bakery and gas stations

What Brazilians would least like right now is more higher prices on products of constant use. However, the current war situation between Russia and Ukraine should further compromise the income of citizens. The price of oil and wheat is expected to rise soon because of the conflict. In other words, bread and gasoline will be more expensive, experts say.

It is worth noting that the government has tried to minimize the impact of the rise in the pockets of Brazilians, especially as it is an election year. The price of fuel accumulates 10% of recent delay, that is, the increase will be inevitable, at least in the short term.

Russia and Ukraine produce around 30% of the world’s wheat

In addition to being prominent in corn production, Russia and Ukraine are responsible for 30% of the wheat consumed on the planet. Although most of the input used by Brazil comes from Argentina, the rise in the value of the commodity will affect prices in all countries.

The only way to reduce the impact of inflation on the products mentioned here would be a peace agreement between nations. However, this does not seem like a possible scenario at the moment, particularly on the part of Russian head of state Vladimir Putin.

Price hikes must be inevitable

So far, with the start of the war, wheat prices have risen by US$ 100 a ton. The reflection of high prices should be felt by consumers only during the next few weeks. Thus, bread rolls, sweets and all wheat flour-based products will suffer from rising prices.

Likewise, fuels may have significant increases over the next few days. It is worth noting that the price of oil faces its highest rise in proportion to the last 7 years. Unfortunately, this scenario is not likely to be reversed easily or quickly, even with a possible ceasefire.