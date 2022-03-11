Caixa’s president closes agreements worth R$24,000 with former maids who sued him for not paying labor rights | Sao Paulo

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, was sued by two former maids for not paying labor rights. The cases were closed in 2021, after agreements worth R$10,000 and R$14,000.

In the lawsuits filed in 2020, two sisters claim that they worked daily for the couple Manuela and Pedro Guimarães at different times, but they didn’t have the work card signed nor did they receive other labor rights provided for by law, such as vacations and the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

In a note sent to g1, the president of Caixa stated that “he was surprised by the lawsuit, for the care in the treatment he seeks to dedicate to the employees who provide him with services. As a result, he carried out conciliation before the Labor Court, a fact that led to the termination of the process. In this way, he considers the case closed.”

According to the law firm that represented the employees, one of them was fired without just cause when she was two months pregnant. During the process, the couple claimed that she worked as a day laborer only twice a week, and therefore had no employment relationship.

The initial action asked for the payment of BRL 58,000, but the agreement signed in March 2021 stipulated the amount of BRL 10,000. In addition, the employment relationship between February and June 2019 was recognized.

“It appears that the defendants will already proceed to note the plaintiff’s CTPS with recognition of employment relationship as a domestic servant between 02/07/2019 (admission) and 06/20/2019. The defendants will proceed with the regularization in eSocial, the annotation of the CTPS and the delivery of the guides for the perception of the FGTS”, says the sentence.

The other sister had asked for R$45,000 for the period she worked for the family without a signature on her wallet, but accepted a settlement worth R$14,000, according to her lawyers.