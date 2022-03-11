Can ‘Botox’ Stop Excessive Sweating? Understand the technique that uses botulinum toxin in various parts of the body | Health

If you are bothered by excessive sweating in one or more parts of the body, the botulinum toxin (also known by the trademark Botox) may be an option to solve the problem.

Below, see details on the following points:

How does botulinum toxin work to reduce sweating? Who is botulinum toxin suitable for? How is the procedure done? What are the risks?

1) How does botulinum toxin work to reduce sweating?

In the sweat glands, responsible for sweating, botulinum toxin acts blocking the transmission of a chemical substance – a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is essential for muscle contraction.

“When you block this neurotransmitter, this chemical, you prevent muscle contraction or gland secretion,” explains dermatologist Alessandra Romiti.

2) For whom is botulinum toxin indicated?

Romitti says the treatment is mainly indicated for patients who have hyperhidrosis – increased sweating – in some part of the body. The most common are the armpits, hands and feet, but there are those who seek the procedure for the back of the neck or under the breasts, for example.

Another possibility is cases in which the person undergoes surgery to treat excessive sweating and, in a compensatory way, starts to sweat more in other places – which is called compensatory hyperhidrosis.

“There are people who undergo surgery to treat hyperhidrosis and what we call compensatory hyperhidrosis is left, which is sweating on the back after surgery. It can be done in this region of compensatory hyperhidrosis too, after surgery. Every area of ​​the body that the person has an uncomfortable sweat can use botulinum toxin to treat it”, explains Romiti.

The doctor points out that excessive sweating can have a negative impact on the patient’s quality of life.

“Sometimes a person sweats without being hot, without doing physical activity, when they are stressed, then there is that pizza under their arm. Imagine a person with hyperhidrosis in their hand: they will give someone a hand, that cold, cold hand, so normally that’s it: it’s a disproportionate sweating to the stimulus. The person realizes that they sweat too much”, describes dermatologist Alessandra Romiti.

If other causes for the problem are ruled out, such as a disease that causes excessive sweating, the procedure can then be done. But nor is it necessary to sweat excessively to opt for the procedure.

“Sometimes a person does it, especially in the armpits, without necessarily having hyperhidrosis. Sometimes there is an amount of sweating that bothers. Let’s suppose, an executive who has to stay all day in a suit, tie: sometimes, a lot of sweating that, for other people, can be considered normal, for that person is disturbing the quality of life. So he can also make the toxin to stop sweating in that region. It doesn’t have to be only, necessarily, for those who have hyperhidrosis, but in the most of the time it is,” he says.

Applying the toxin to the armpits can also help with the bad smell that can affect the area.explains Romiti.

“The bacteria proliferate in places where there is heat and humidity. When we reduce sweating in the armpits, it reduces the environment conducive to the appearance of bacteria. By reducing bacteria, fungi, in this area, you end up reducing excess smell, yes Because many times this smell is related to a lot of humidity – there proliferates a lot of bacteria, fungus, and ends up giving a bad odor”, he says.

3) How is the procedure done?

Usually, Botulinum toxin is applied by the dermatologist himself, with a needle, in the office. In the case of the armpits, it is done at once on both sides.

How can it be painful, local anesthesia is often usedwith an anesthetic cream, says Alessandra Romiti.

“In the armpit it is much quieter [o nível de dor]. Hand treatment is more boring to do because of the pain”, explains the doctor.

The amount of toxin that will be applied depends on the size of the area that the person will be treating. Therefore, it is difficult to determine a price for the procedure – because it varies according to the quantity used.

“Usually, it is more expensive to treat sweat than an aesthetic application, because the amount of botulinum toxin units that go is greater, but to know for sure, the doctor calculates how much that patient will need toxin. twice as many units as I would use for the face”, explains the dermatologist.

The effect of botulinum toxin to treat hyperhidrosis usually lasts, on average, from six months to a year. The toxin starts working 24 to 48 hours after application; the full effect is usually seen two weeks after application.

The procedure has few risks as long as it is done by a trained professional, says Alessandra Romiti. Most problems occur due to technical error in the application, such as insufficient dose or excess dose.

“You can have insufficient treatment, you can have treatment in areas that are not suitable, but the side effects of botulinum toxin are very small when we talk about treating hyperhidrosis”, he explains.

In the armpit, for example, it is necessary to ensure that the product is being placed in the correct region, which sweats the most. Already in cases such as the hand, it is necessary to carefully calculate where the product will be appliedto ensure that there will be no interference with muscle strength.