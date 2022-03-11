Check out effects caused by the habit of sleeping little

Sometimes not even counting sheep works. The anxiety of everyday life ends up robbing us of hours of sleep, so when you close your eyes… the alarm clock goes off. Maintain a regular sleep routine it is a challenge, but the effort is necessary, because it is during sleep that our body restores itself.

While we sleep, our body repairs tissues, synthesizes proteins and activates muscle growth. It is these functions that allow that feeling of restored energy and a clean mind.

experts recommend an average of 8 hours of sleep a day, but the number can vary for each person at each stage of life. The important thing is to feel good when you wake up. However, when this does not happen regularly, the damage to health is numerous.

Low immunity

It is at bedtime that your body produces antibodies, the proteins responsible for defending the body against bacteria, infections, viruses and other intruders that can bring health risks.

If you have the feeling that you are always sick or that it takes time to recover from an illness, be aware, it can be a sign of low immunity, which, in turn, is related to poor nights sleep.

Headaches

Your migraines may be associated with a lack of sleep. One of the causes of headaches is the non-completion of the REM stage, the last stage of the sleep cycle, characterized by intense brain activity along with maximum muscle relaxation. Sleeping little can generate irritation and be the explanation for migraine attacks.

Weight gain

Sleeping little also generates hormonal imbalances, which leads to increased appetite and tiredness. These conditions lead to greater disposition to caloric foods and less impulse control.

It’s obvious that we burn more calories awake, but not enough to make up for our caloric intake when we’re exhausted.

Depression

Sleep disturbances also contribute to the development of psychological and psychiatric conditions. The accumulation of sleep can culminate in symptoms of depression, due to the spike in the production of cortisol, a stress hormone, in addition to the increase in blood pressure and the reduction of antibodies. The result is a decrease in the production of serotonin, a hormone that regulates mood and appetite.

As seen, a good night’s sleep is essential for a healthy life. Sleeping little is not normal. Assess the quality of your sleep and, if necessary, look for specialized professionals who can help you.