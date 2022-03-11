Chile celebrates first gay marriage after changes in legislation | World

Chile celebrated this Thursday (10th) the first gay marriage in the country after the approval of a change in the law. Before, only civil unions were recognized, not marriages.

This was a long-standing demand from the country’s LGBTQI+ community. Chile became the ninth country in the Americas to legalize same-sex marriage.

Same-sex unions have been authorized in Chile since 2015, but because it is not recognized as marriage, for example, the possibility of adopting children by these couples was denied.

“We never imagined that this moment would arrive in Chile. How wonderful to feel that we are living the change and that we are part of this change, and that the future of Chile will be much better”, said the fiancé Jaime Nazar.

The other fiancé, Javier Silva, said that this “is a very important step for the country”, after signing the papers at the civil registry office in Providencia, in Santiago, in the presence of his two young children, family and friends.

At the end of last year, the Chilean Congress approved the measure and it was quickly sanctioned by Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, conservative, but who supported the issue.

In addition to Chile, on the American continent, equal marriage is recognized in:

Canada

U.S

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Colombia

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Mexico (where same-sex marriage is legal in 14 of 32 states)

The bill entered Parliament in 2017, following an initiative by former socialist president Michelle Bachelet.

The current Chilean president, the conservative Sebastián Piñera, decided to speed up its passage through Congress, after a surprise announcement on June 1.

The text was approved in the Senate on July 21 and in the Chamber of Deputies on November 23, in both houses by a large majority and always with the opposition of the more conservative governing right.