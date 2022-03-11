China’s COVID-19 cases reach highest level in two years – International

Patient being transferred to hospital in Hong Kong that is exclusive for COVID-19 cases (photo: ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)

China recorded 402 new cases of coronavirus this Thursday, almost double the number on Wednesday, at a time when the contagious micron variant is present in a third of the country’s provinces.

Despite the very low numbers compared to much of the world, the balance represents the highest level of infection for China since March 2020.

The first country to detect the virus at the end of 2019 follows a strict policy that made it possible to contain the pandemic, but at a high social and economic cost.

With only a few cases detected in a region or city, the authorities usually impose severe containment measures and organize large-scale tests among the population.

After more than two years of the pandemic, there is increasing questioning about the viability of the strategy, while the rest of the world tries to recover normality and live with the virus.

In his annual speech to parliament, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Saturday that China should optimize measures against the epidemic.

Most of Thursday’s new cases were reported in Jilin province (northeast), bordering North Korea, and in the port city of Qingdao (east).

Despite the increase in cases, local authorities seem to adopt a more moderate strategy.

The eponymous capital of Jilin did not enact a lockdown and only ordered citizens to avoid unnecessary displacement.

In Qingdao, only people living in areas where cases of the micron variant have been detected are undergoing large-scale testing.

As a comparison, in October 2020 this metropolis of 10 million inhabitants organized tests for all residents after detecting some cases.

In December, the authorities of Xi’an (north) determined a one-month confinement to the 13 million inhabitants after an outbreak of the disease in the city. This was the longest confinement in China since the closure of Wuhan (center), the first focus of the pandemic, between January and April 2020.