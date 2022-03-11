China’s quest for a balance between the West and Russia in the Ukraine war; listen to podcast – 03/11/2022 – Podcasts

Russia came to the war in Ukraine with a strategic geopolitical partner: China. The two powers reinforced their approach before the conflict, seeking to face the United States and Europe. With the beginning of the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the Asian country was left on the fence – it does not condemn the invasion, but it also does not support Russia and dialogue with Ukraine.

In the quest for neutrality, Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressing concern about the war and calling for calm on all sides of the conflict.

China can be a key player in this moment of tension. If the country decides to align itself with the West, Russia will lose key support. If you go headfirst into the Moscow side, the proportion of the war changes completely.

In this Friday’s episode (11), Café da Manhã talks with the international analyst and columnist of sheet Tatiana Prazeres. She talks about the movements of China and analyzes how a more incisive position of the country can change the relationship between the West and Russia.

