Cities: Skylines: Check Gameplay and Game Requirements on PC | simulator games

Cities: Skylines is a simulator that lets you build and manage cities, similar to the classic SimCity. The game, developed by Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive, challenges players to create and maintain a city with concerns such as capital and resident satisfaction. The title is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) for BRL 164.90, on Xbox One for BRL 74.49, on Nintendo Switch for BRL 75.49 and on PC (Windows), Mac and Linux through Steam and Epic Games Store for R$ 55.99.

In addition, the game can also be accessed through Xbox Game Pass and is free until March 17 on the Epic Games Store. Check below for more gameplay details and title requirements to run on your computer.

Cities Skylines is a simulation game that challenges users to build their own city along the lines of the classic SimCity

In the game, the player can create his city from a highway exit that connects to the rest of the map. Construction options start with roads and zoning that will determine the type of structure that will be erected on the site, such as high-density or low-density residential zones, industrial zones, and more.

By demarcating areas for construction, people and businesses will begin to move into your city and erect houses, buildings and factories that will become your landscape. They will also pay taxes that cover the costs of creating the city and maintaining it.

As people start to live in your city, you need to take care of several other details, such as electricity supply, transportation, sanitation, health, education, leisure, employment and more. Residents’ satisfaction will guide your city’s future: they may enjoy living there or decide that their taxes aren’t worth paying. This will attract or alienate new residents and, consequently, investments.

Cities Skylines has several challenges to manage a city with traffic and resident satisfaction

In addition to managing the financial aspect, transit is also a big challenge in the game. This is because the highways built must meet the demand of residents and follow an organization. If they are not optimized, this impairs the entire flow of the city, making it difficult to provide cleaning services, firefighters and hospitals.

When it was originally released in 2015, Cities: Skylines was only available for computers, until it gained a version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017 and on Nintendo Switch in 2018. Over the years the game received several updates that added new types of construction. , climate, among others. In January 2022, a new update was released with airports that raised the minimum and recommended requirements for the game. Check it out below:

Cities: Skylines – Minimum and Recommended Requirements (2022) Minimum requirements recommended configuration Operational system: Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 Home (64 Bit) Windows 10 Home (64 Bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 930 or AMD FX 6350 Intel Core i7 2700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM memory: 8 GB 16 GB Video card: Geforce GTX 450 1GB, AMD R7 250 2GB, Intel Iris Xe G7 Tiger Lake Geforce GTX 580 1.5GB or Radeon RX 560 4GB DirectX: 9.0c 11 Network: Broadband internet connection Broadband internet connection Storage: 4 GB of available space 4 GB of available space