Cities Skylines, the “SimCity of the 2020s”, is free on the Epic Store

Since Maxis and Electronic Arts decided to focus on the popular The Sims 4, another simulation franchise much loved by fans has been left aside: SimCity. But a new city simulation game has emerged – and it’s now free on the Epic Store.

From today (10), it is possible to download Cities Skilines for PC on the Epic platform, as part of its drive to offer free games every week. Normally, the price of the game is R$ 55.99.

Cities Skylines was released in 2015 by Paradoxal Interactive, initially for computers only. In 2017, it won versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and in 2018, for Nintendo Switch.

The game modernizes all the classic mechanics of SimCity: you are the mayor of a sprawling city, and you have to plan it from the beginning, with a very limited budget. Good infrastructure attracts good residents who, in return, will pay higher taxes, allowing the metropolis to evolve. New types of buildings are unlocked as it grows.

It is necessary to balance residential, commercial and industrial zones, in addition to managing demands for health, safety, education, quality of life and water and electricity supply. The transport system was especially highlighted by specialized critics.

Image: Disclosure/Paradoxal Interactives

Another praised point was the freedom to customize the style of play. Cities Skylines can be adjusted for those who like something more challenging, with goals and missions, or for those who just like to create freely, like a sandbox.

On the Metacritic review aggregator, the rating for its PC version is 85 points. With the sales success (6 million copies to date), 13 expansions came, with themes such as parks, airports, music concerts and even natural disasters (something very typical of the SimCity competitor).

Releasing the game for free also reinforces rumors that Pardoxal Interactive may soon announce a sequel.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol