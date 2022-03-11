Civilian deaths outnumber military and bodies go to mass graves







Destruction in Mariupol, Ukraine Photo: Ukraine Military

Russian forces invading Ukraine killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers, said this Friday, 11, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov. “I want this to be heard not only in Kiev, but throughout the world,” Reznikov said.

The deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of MariupolSerhiy Orlov, reported that more than 1,200 bodies were removed from the streets and began to be buried in mass graves.

Several local workers dug a trench about 25 meters long in an old cemetery in the municipality and pushed the bodies, which were wrapped in plastic bags, sheets or rugs.

According to local authorities, more than a thousand people died in Mariupol in nine days. However, the people buried in the ditches were not only killed by war, but also by disease or natural causes.

The dead are placed in the ditches without much ceremony, mainly because it is too dangerous for the workers. A few Russian missiles have already hit the cemetery this week and disrupted the burials.

















* With information from Ansa