Civilian deaths outnumber military and bodies go to mass graves

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Civilian deaths outnumber military and bodies go to mass graves 6 Views




Destruction in Mariupol, Ukraine

Destruction in Mariupol, Ukraine

Photo: Ukraine Military

Russian forces invading Ukraine killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers, said this Friday, 11, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov. “I want this to be heard not only in Kiev, but throughout the world,” Reznikov said.

The deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of MariupolSerhiy Orlov, reported that more than 1,200 bodies were removed from the streets and began to be buried in mass graves.

Several local workers dug a trench about 25 meters long in an old cemetery in the municipality and pushed the bodies, which were wrapped in plastic bags, sheets or rugs.

According to local authorities, more than a thousand people died in Mariupol in nine days. However, the people buried in the ditches were not only killed by war, but also by disease or natural causes.

The dead are placed in the ditches without much ceremony, mainly because it is too dangerous for the workers. A few Russian missiles have already hit the cemetery this week and disrupted the burials.


* With information from Ansa

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ukrainians say withhold Russian offensive

Without going into details, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw “positive changes” in negotiations …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved