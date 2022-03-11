Companies seek ex-soldiers for missions in Ukraine for up to BRL 10,000 a day

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Companies seek ex-soldiers for missions in Ukraine for up to BRL 10,000 a day 0 Views

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr
  • BBC News, Washington

Job ad screenshot
photo caption,

Job advertisement for recruitment of professionals in the military and private security sector in Ukraine

Wanted: multilingual ex-soldiers willing to secretly enter Ukraine for up to $2,000 a day — plus bonuses — to help rescue families from an increasingly dark conflict.

This is not an action movie script, but an actual job ad — taken from a website called Silent Professionals, which focuses on recruiting professionals in the military and private security sector.

And demand is growing. Amid a devastating war in Ukraine, US and European companies and private contractors say they are increasingly eyeing opportunities ranging from ‘extraction’ missions to helping with logistics.

There’s “a market frenzy” for those in Ukraine today, says Robert Young Pelton, an expert on private military companies (PMCs).

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Famous Canadian Sniper Arrives in Ukraine to Help Fight Russia | World

One of the world’s best-known snipers arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday (9) to help fight …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved