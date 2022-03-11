Companies seek military personnel to rescue families in Ukraine for up to R$10,000 a day

a company of recruitment of professionals from military sector it’s from private security published an advertisement for job that pays up to $2,000about R$10,000 a day to help secretly rescue families in Ukraine.

The offer, taken from the website called Silent Professionals, seeks multilingual ex-soldiers willing to enter Ukrainian territory for “extraction” missions. According to information from UOL, Robert Young Pelton, a specialist in private military companiesthere is a frenzy in the market for those working in this sector in Ukraine today.

A higher amount is charged for entire groups of families who wish to leave with their possessions. The recruitment platform did not disclose the name of the contracting company, but professionals are being recruited for amounts between US$ 30 thousand and US$ 6 million, that is, between R$ 152 thousand and R$ 30 million, respectively, to help these people from the Ukrainian country.

O CEO of Mosaic, intelligence firm and security consultancy, Tony Schiena, explains that the prices of evacuations depend on the complexity of the work. “When there are a greater number of people, the risk increases. Children and families are more difficult. It all depends on the methods we use”, says Schiena.

According to Schiena, most of Mosaic’s missions are guided by intelligence rather than armed confrontation. Currently the company works with corporate clients and politically exposed people.

Private security military companies

Private military and security companies have been around for decades, but they really became known to the public during the Iraq and Afghan wars after the 9/11 attacks, acting on behalf of governments and commercial interests.

At the height of the Iraq war, tens of thousands of private security companies such as blackwater, operated in the country. Tasks ranged from armed missions, such as protecting convoys, to feeding and housing troops at military bases.