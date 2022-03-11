Compulsive hoarding: those who have it hardly notice it; know disorder – 03/11/2022

Compulsive hoarding disorder usually causes a lot of suffering for the patient and his family. In most situations, even living among garbage and animals, the person cannot realize the seriousness of the problem. Knowing why someone acts this way is fundamental to having a broader understanding of this disease and thus helping. Next, ask eight questions about the disorder.

1. What are the parameters that define compulsive hoarding?

Compulsive hoarding is a category of OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder), which involves different types of obsessions and compulsions. Obsession involves thoughts, needs, or urges to do something without use or rational justification, while compulsion is repetitive behavior to meet obsessive demand.

People with hoarding disorder have persistent difficulty discarding or getting rid of their things, regardless of the real value those things have. The simple idea of ​​throwing or donating any of these objects generates a lot of suffering and anxiety. To be considered a psychiatric disorder, the accumulation needs to cause damage to the person’s life, such as, for example, living among rooms full of things, affecting movement and even hygiene itself.

Some hoarders can buy items they never use and get into debt for it, or even steal, because they feel they “need” to have such an object. The difference between an accumulator and a collector is that the latter organizes and displays, usually with satisfaction and pride, his entire collection. For the accumulator, everything is disorganized, crowded and uncomfortable for him.

2. Is there a genetic predisposition or does some type of trauma trigger the disease?

Genetics, brain function and stressful life events have been the subject of research as possible causes. The disorder usually begins in adolescence and tends to worsen with age. It affects, at least 50% of the time, people whose close family members — parents, for example — are also affected by the disease. Others develop the problem after the death of a loved one, divorce, eviction, or loss of property in a fire.

Among the common behavioral characteristics of those who suffer from this OCD are indecision, perfectionism, procrastination, difficulty planning and organizing tasks, avoidance of situations that they consider anxiogenic, and distractibility, which means difficulty or inability to fix or settle down. stick to anything that involves productive effort. In general, these people live alone and hide their condition from friends and family.

3. Why do accumulators, even living in precarious conditions (such as sleeping among garbage and animal feces), sometimes fail to see the seriousness of the problem?

One of the factors is the so-called cognitive dissonance, a discrepancy between the attitudes or behaviors that the person believes to be right and what is actually practiced. When this happens, there is an existential dilemma that produces a lot of suffering. The distortion makes the accumulator not realize the seriousness of the problem itself, since the idea of ​​getting rid of any objects is agonizing, greater than the difficulties of living in the unhealthy environment it created.

Hoarders perceive excess, but they can believe in the real need for accumulation: “what if I need it tomorrow for some reason?”, “what if I throw it away and the accumulated garbage is harmful to the environment?”, “what if my mother ask me for something like that”, and other thoughts like that. In certain situations, cleaning does not occur because objects take up all the space and cleaning becomes impossible. Sometimes, mental health conditions do not even allow for the perception of dirt or for the person to be bothered by it.

4. Is there a link between hoarding and compulsive shopping?

Scientifically, there is no correlation between the two disorders, but compulsive shopping can occur alongside hoarding. However, one behavior is not necessarily linked to the other, and compulsive shopping can be a symptom of other disorders.

5. Does compulsive hoarding usually go through a few stages?

The degree varies from mild to severe. In some cases, it may not have much of an impact on a person’s life, while in other cases it seriously affects their daily functioning. In extreme situations, where the accumulation of objects bury the furniture in the house, people can sleep or cook in the dirt and use pots and bottles to store feces and urine.

6. What are the negative consequences for the life of the accumulator?

One of the greatest harm is when the person is also held hostage by Diogenes syndrome, a set of signs and symptoms linked to behavioral changes such as extreme negligence in self-care, disorganization of the domestic environment, social withdrawal and lack of perception of the situation, which leads individuals to refuse help.

Over time, the accumulation becomes so extreme that it compromises local hygiene, attracting the presence of animals, and this can also trigger some skin diseases and infections. This generates friction with neighbors who complain about the odor and the animals and also with the authorities. House water and light repairs may be impossible. Dirt accumulates and can attract animals and hygiene and health are even more compromised. In backyards, for example, water can accumulate in containers or cans and result in a breeding ground for transmitting diseases such as dengue. There is a total compromise of quality of life and interpersonal and family relationships.

7. How is the treatment?

The most well-known and adopted treatment is CBT (Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy), in which the psychotherapist helps the patient to have different ways of thinking about the accumulated objects, in addition to training motivation and behavior modification in terms of acquisition, accumulation , disposal and organization of both physical space and objects. The use of medications may also be advisable as they allow the individual to be better able to engage in the treatment process, either by improving their mood or reducing their anxiety.

8. Is there a cure or does the person need to be followed for the rest of their life?

Follow-up for any impulse disorder is long-term and ongoing. Instead of cure, the ideal is to talk about remission or reduction of symptoms. The frequency of visits is revised, depending on the patient’s need. In general, however, the earlier treatments are started, the greater the chances of success. Family support, it is worth noting, is essential, especially if it is free from judgment and has a practical bias, such as helping to dispose of things and constantly checking the person’s living conditions.

Sources: Bruno Mendonça Coêlhoadult, childhood and adolescence psychiatrist, PhD in Sciences from USP (University of São Paulo) and researcher at the Center for Psychiatric Epidemiology at IPq-HCFMUSP (Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP); Daniela de Oliveiraclinical psychologist and member of the Medicine and Lifestyle Outpatient Clinic at HCFMUSP; Henrique Botturaclinical director of the Instituto de Psiquiatria Paulista, in São Paulo (SP), and collaborator of the impulsivity outpatient clinic of the IPq-HCFMUSP; Suely Sales GuimarãesPhD in Psychology from the University of Kansas (USA) and professor at Centro Universitário Brasília (DF).