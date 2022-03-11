Conflict is really between Russia and US, says Russian expert | World

Marcos Correa/PR Vladimir Putin

A war launched by choice and decision of Vladimir Putin and that goes far beyond a classic conflict between two nations: this is how the director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, Dmitry Trenin, defined the invasion initiated by Russia two weeks ago in Ukraine, a A military event of historic proportions, centered on a dispute between Washington and Moscow.

“This is not a war between Russia and Ukraine, which is not seen by Russia as its biggest enemy. It is seen as a Trojan Horse, a spearhead of the USA — declared Trenin, during an event held by teleconference by the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri). “We are not dealing with a regional crisis, [mas] with a global crisis.

Former colonel of the Russian Military Intelligence Services (GRU), Trenin said he was surprised at the beginning of the invasion – after all, as he pointed out, there were signs that diplomacy was still working before the first shots were fired, and the warnings issued by the West seemed more a tool of political pressure.

– Looking back, it seems that this was the most anticipated war in times, many were already talking about a conflict in early 2021, with the concentration of troops on the border of Ukraine. The US government even gave dates for an invasion and took measures, such as withdrawing its diplomats to Lviv,” Trenin said. “But we didn’t expect an invasion: we were not only surprised, but shocked.

Until then, Trenin considered that the concentration of troops on the borders was a way found by Russia to enforce its security demands or strategic objectives, as the political scientist prefers, especially Ukraine’s relationship with NATO and the presence of the military alliance. West in Eastern European countries. A military pressure to obtain tangible diplomatic results.

“Russia insists on having a demilitarized buffer zone on its borders, and the West doesn’t agree with that, that’s the question. Ukraine itself is not an issue: the country will not join NATO, the US will not defend it and it does not want to include it in the NATO defense zone,” Trenin said. “Putin wants a treaty, an agreement, signed, ratified, saying all that.

‘Consequences never seen’

The political scientist believes that the West did not take Putin’s words seriously in the weeks before the start of the conflict, especially when he spoke of “existential threats” to its security, one of them being the intensification of the partnership between Kiev and the alliance. According to Trenin, when Russian leaders use the word “existential”, it means they are willing to fight for their views not just with words.

— By Putin’s logic, if diplomacy does not bring results, the military route is the only possible one. He could have continued with the talks had he realized that a deal was close, but he ended up seeing the doors closing,” he said, suggesting that in an extreme scenario, such as a hypothetical direct conflict with NATO forces, the use of nuclear weapons could be placed on the table. “If the Western allies interfere in the operation, Putin has already said that they could suffer consequences never seen before, and we can only imagine what that means.

In this scenario, Trenin believes that the invasion was decided by Putin himself, and that

possible opposing voices within the Kremlin were not taken into account – in his consultations, as in the infamous meeting of the Russian Security Council last month, the president would only be seeking approval for the decision he had already taken. But perhaps not even Vladimir Vladimirovich himself knows what will happen from now on.

“Russian foreign policy cannot change unless Putin wants to, which is why I say it’s not about Ukraine. Things will not come to an end with a ceasefire, sanctions and military costs will not end, this is unprecedented in Russia, it is uncharted territory, and how the Russian government and people will respond is something yet to be seen. seen,” he said.

fluid situation

Today, 58% of Russians support the war, or “special military operation” – as the government has ordered the invasion to be called within the country – according to a poll released Tuesday by a group of independent researchers.

But it’s worth noting that independent media — local and international — have been virtually banned in Russia, as have social networks like Twitter and Facebook. Pro-Kremlin rhetoric and official narratives have gained even more prominence, and anyone who voices dissenting opinions could be subject to a new law that carries up to 15 years in prison.

“Things are very fluid, and we need to keep track of factors such as an increase in the death toll, a deterioration in conditions at the front,” Trenin warned. “If we have serious economic problems, things can become very difficult for people, and they can change their attitudes. Leaders need to understand this.

This isolation, points out the political scientist, should also get in the way of reaching an eventual agreement to put an end to hostilities.

“The leaders in Kiev are guided by the US, and today they believe they can deal with the Russians as if they were surrounding Moscow, not the other way around,” he says. — I don’t believe in an agreement, I think that Russian forces will have to stay longer than they would like in the country, I believe in an intensification of the fighting and that we are still in the initial stages of the war.

Looking at the historical aspect, Trenin sees the roots of the current crisis in what he considers to have been a mistake, on the part of the West, in dealing with Russia after the end of the Soviet Union and the Cold War. On several occasions, such as in his speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2007, Putin “complained” that Moscow had been relegated to a secondary role in new global political arrangements, at the same time as he watched NATO expand in other countries. that were previously their zone of influence.

“If you put aside a country that has ambitions, resources and nuclear weapons, you will see the result a generation later. I see many pointing out that the resolution of the conflict would take place through the departure or deposition of Putin, but I see it as necessary to approach the people in Washington, and I am pessimistic about it – he points out. “The issue here is about Russia and the US, and US leaders need to commit to Russia, treat it as an element of its own security. Not least because if something breaks out in Europe, the US will not go unscathed.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.