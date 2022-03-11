Conitec gives first favorable opinion to anti-Covid drug in SUS

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec), linked to the Ministry of Health, sent this Wednesday (10/3) a drug against Covid-19 for public consultation with a favorable opinion. It is the first time that the commission, responsible for incorporating medicines into the Unified Health System (SUS), gives a positive sign for a remedy against the disease.

For the actual incorporation, Conitec needs to wait for the end of the public consultation period and produce a final report. After that, it is up to the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs (SCTIE), Sandra de Castro Barros, to decide whether or not to include baricitinib in the Brazilian public health system.

So far, the group had disapproved four requests for three drugs against Covid already approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Baricitinib was approved by the agency in September last year. It is suggested for adult patients, hospitalized and requiring oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation.

The three drugs against the disease that were denied incorporation into the SUS by Conitec were 0 Remdesivir and the associations Casirivimab/imdevimab and Banlanivimab/etesevimab. In the case of Remdesivir, the commission argued that the high cost and the studies, still incipient, made inclusion unfeasible.

Alternatives beyond vaccination

Anvisa has also approved three other drugs that can be used in the treatment: Evusheld (prophylactic produced by AstraZeneca for immunocompromised population), Sotrovimab and Regkirona or Regdanvimab (monoclonal antibodies with restricted use in hospitals to avoid severe cases).

The antivirals Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are under review by the agency. The Ministry of Health is evaluating the possibility of buying the Paxlovid pill, manufactured by Pfizer.

Sources linked to the Ministry of Health informed the metropolises that the folder is studying the possible purchase of the immunizer from the pharmaceutical company. However, there is still no forecast of when the country would receive doses of the drug or the number of pills that could be sent to Brazil.