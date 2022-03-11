Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol is elected president of South Korea

In one of the most competitive and aggressive elections on record in South Korea, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol of the People’s Power Party was elected president on Wednesday.

With 97.99% of the polls counted, Yoon has 48.59% of the votes (just over 16 million

votes), while Lee Jar-myung has 47.8% (15.8 million votes).

The conservative’s victory marks a shift to the right and ends the Moon Jae-in administration, after five years of rule by the Democratic Party.

Yoon, who was a prosecutor and never held any relevant positions in South Korean politics, defeated Lee Jar-myung, who had been nominated by the Democratic Party (re-election is not allowed in the country).

In his victory speech, the new South Korean president said his election was “a victory for one

great people”, defended the union of the country and promised to respect Parliament and work together with the opposition.

The election had a very high popular participation, with the presence of 77.1% of voters eligible to vote (one tenth less than the 2017 elections), and was decided by about 260 thousand votes of difference.

