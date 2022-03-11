Deaths from the Covid pandemic could be triple that recorded, says study – Revista Galileu

+



Deaths from the Covid pandemic could be triple that recorded, says study. Above: Burials of Covid-19 victims at Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery, in Manaus (AM)) (Photo: Alex Pazuello/Semcom)

An analysis published in the scientific journal The Lancet estimates that the global death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic could be up to three times higher than that recorded by official data. Considering 191 countries and territories, the study predicts that 18.9 million people have died from the health crisis caused by Sars-CoV-2 by December 2021, triple the 5.9 million that were officially accounted for. This is the first global, peer-reviewed estimate published on the subject.

To arrive at this estimate, researchers led by the United States Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation analyzed data collected by the Human Mortality Database, the European Union Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations World Mortality Database. (UN).

The information evaluated referred to deaths from all causes that occurred between 2020 and 2021 in 74 countries and 266 states and provinces. They were compared to data collected in the 11 years prior to the pandemic and formed a basis for creating a statistical model that could more accurately predict the actual number of victims of the pandemic.

The alarming difference between the official data and the number estimated by the study can be explained by the large number of undiagnosed cases of Covid – due to lack of testing – and by errors in data recording.

According to the survey, the regions with the greatest excess of deaths — that is, the difference between reported and estimated deaths from all causes — are South Asia (5.3 million), North Africa and the Middle East (1. 7 million) and Eastern Europe (1.4 million). Comparing the excess of deaths with the number of registered victims of Covid-19, it is estimated that South Asia has had 9.5 times more deaths from the disease than official data report and Sub-Saharan Africa, 14.5 times.

Breaking down by country, the researchers found that the nations with the highest excess death are India (4.1 million), the United States (1.1 million), Russia (1.1 million), Mexico (798,000) and, fifth, place, Brazil (792 thousand).

The highest rates were observed in Russia (375 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and Mexico (325 victims per 100,000 inhabitants). Brazil and the United States had similar rates (187 and 179 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively). Due to its huge population, India alone has accounted for around 22% of all global deaths.

“Understanding the true death toll of the pandemic is vital for making effective public health decisions,” says Haidong Wang, associate professor in the Department of Global Health at the University of Washington, researcher at the US Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation. and research leader.

According to him, however, more analysis should be carried out to understand the true extent of the health crisis. “Studies from several countries, including Sweden and the Netherlands, suggest that Covid-19 was the direct cause of most excess deaths, but we currently don’t have enough evidence for most locations,” he says. “Additional research will help reveal how many deaths were caused directly by Covid-19 and how many occurred as an indirect result of the pandemic.”