Dolutegravir: Fiocruz begins distributing antiretroviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS to the SUS

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) started this week the distribution to the Unified Health System (SUS) of the drug Dolutegravir from 50mgone of the antiretrovirals most used in the world currently in the treatment of HIV/AIDS.
According to the Fiocruz, will be forwarded to SUS in 2022 more than 64.5 million pharmaceutical units of the medicine. The institution received the first remittance in February, with a total of 16.5 million pills.
The drug was introduced into the SUS in 2016, and distributed to more than 300,000 patients, benefiting those who have not yet started treatment with other antiretrovirals or have shown resistance to previous formulations.
Also according to the institution, the initiative is the result of a partnership signed in July 2020 between the Institute of Technology in Pharmacos (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) and the pharmaceuticals GSK and ViiV Healthcare.
security
22 Dec
Tech
01 Dec
production process
In the announcement statement, Fiocruz also highlighted that the internalization of the Dolutegravir technology will take place through reverse transfer: it starts with the final stage and, little by little, the institution absorbs the other stages of the process.
After this period, the Institute starts to gradually produce the demand. At the end of the transfer, all production will be carried out at the Drug Technology Complex (CTM) in Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz.
Partnership benefits
Finally, Fiocruz highlighted that the project also foresees collaboration for the local manufacture of a combination of this antiretroviral with Lamivudine 300mg in a single daily dose. The institution also mentioned that the partnership will generate savings for public coffers.
“In the next two years, with the transfer of technology, we expect to be producing Dolutegravir within our unit and, in the near future, to manufacture its combination with Lamivudine, or other combinations that the Ministry of Health, through the STD program /Aids, approve”, pointed out director Jorge Mendonça.