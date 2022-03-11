Dolutegravir: Fiocruz begins distributing antiretroviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS to the SUS

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) started this week the distribution to the Unified Health System (SUS) of the drug Dolutegravir from 50mgone of the antiretrovirals most used in the world currently in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. According to the Fiocruz, will be forwarded to SUS in 2022 more than 64.5 million pharmaceutical units of the medicine. The institution received the first remittance in February, with a total of 16.5 million pills.





The drug was introduced into the SUS in 2016, and distributed to more than 300,000 patients, benefiting those who have not yet started treatment with other antiretrovirals or have shown resistance to previous formulations. Also according to the institution, the initiative is the result of a partnership signed in July 2020 between the Institute of Technology in Pharmacos (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) and the pharmaceuticals GSK and ViiV Healthcare.

















In the announcement statement, Fiocruz also highlighted that the internalization of the Dolutegravir technology will take place through reverse transfer: it starts with the final stage and, little by little, the institution absorbs the other stages of the process. After this period, the Institute starts to gradually produce the demand. At the end of the transfer, all production will be carried out at the Drug Technology Complex (CTM) in Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz.

