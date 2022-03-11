Eating chocolate is good for your health! Check out 6 benefits of consuming it every day

Did you know that the chocolate is good for health? Then you can celebrate! This Thursday, March 10th, you will see 6 benefits to consume chocolate every day will bring to your health! That way you’ll have an excuse to eat. a little chocolateevery day! Wonderful, isn’t it? So don’t miss out on this information!

homemade tricksyour favorite internet portal, brings more information that will let you very happy! Who doesn’t love chocolate? After all, this candy is one of the favorites from around the world! In addition, he does very good the health! Who would have thought that something so delicious could do so well? So let’s check it out right now because Chocolate is good for your health!

What does he has?

First, it is rich in calories! In this way, it provides energy to our organism! In addition, it has antioxidant properties. Therefore, it is also rich in gallic acid, flavonoids, phenols and epicatechin! However, remember: how much more bitter the chocolate, the more good it does to health! Therefore, always opt for options with more than 40% cocoa. Also, no exaggeration! eat a little a day in the morning or after lunch is ideal!

Chocolate is good for health: check out the 6 benefits

Lowers bad cholesterol, raises good cholesterol : because it is rich in antioxidants, it has cardioprotective effect . So, it prevents the formation of plaques in the arteries of the heart.

: because it is rich in antioxidants, it has . So, it prevents the formation of plaques in the arteries of the heart. Stimulates the brain : with an action similar to that of caffeine, theobromine present in chocolate makes the brain very smart! Furthermore, it prevents emergence of Alzheimer’s!

: with an action similar to that of caffeine, theobromine present in chocolate makes the brain very smart! Furthermore, it prevents control hunger : if you want to lose weight, bet on chocolate. In this way, consume a little bitter chocolate when you hit the urge for a sweetie, it will help you get slimmer!

: if you want to lose weight, bet on chocolate. In this way, consume when you hit the urge for a sweetie, it will help you get slimmer! Helps fight depression and causes a sense of well-being: after all, the components of chocolate help the brain to release serotonin.

protect the skin : very rich in flavonoids, chocolate protects the skin from UV radiation reducing the damage caused by exposure to the sun.

: very rich in flavonoids, chocolate protects the skin from reducing the damage caused by exposure to the sun. Controls blood pressure: by helping in the production of nitric oxide, it leaves the arteries more relaxed. In this way, it helps to lower blood pressure. Furthermore, it improves blood circulation!

Did you already know these benefits does consuming chocolate bring to your health? But first of all, remember to consult the doctor whenever you find it necessary! Lastly, watch the channel video Dr. Moacir Rosa. See more important information about chocolate!

