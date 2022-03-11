England: Teacher convicted after using McDonald’s candy and snack to abuse student

Hannah Harris, 23, worked as an assistant teacher at a school in the town of Hoddesdon in Hertfordshire, England. In December 2019, she sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student. To do so, she lured him with her favorite sweets and a McDonald’s snack. Recently, Judge Caroline Wigin sentenced Hannah to six years in prison. The information comes from columnist Fernando Moreira from the Extra newspaper.

The case came to light in January 2020 when the student’s older brother discovered his relationship with the teacher.

Earlier, so the teenager’s parents wouldn’t get suspicious, she introduced herself as the mother of Kayla, the student’s fictional girlfriend.

According to local police, the teacher offered the young man his favorite treats and took him to the parking lot of a Wilko branch (a British household goods retail store), where she sexually abused the student for the first time.

According to the website The Sun, when delivering the sentence, the judge said that Hannah’s conduct “had a devastating effect on the young man’s life”.







