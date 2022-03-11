ES health plan celebrates 1 year with promotion for new beneficiaries

Jumar Canedo, CEO of Best Senior, highlighted the hospital network that the plan offers, in partnership with Rede Meridional. . Credit: Rodrigo Gavini / Disclosure

With a wide accredited and genuinely Espírito Santo network, the health plan operator Best Senior, aimed at individuals aged 49 and over, is completing one year this March. To celebrate the date, the operator launched a birthday promotion, during a fraternization party that brought together employees, consultants and partners, on Wednesday night (9), at the Oasis ceremonial, in Vitória.

Currently with 2 thousand beneficiaries, Best Senior expects to close 2022 with 5 thousand customers. For this, the company launched, during the event, a new sales campaign, with health plans that will be sold from R$ 499.00, without co-participation and with zero grace period.

The health plan has a service network with seven hospitals in Greater Vitória and in São Mateus, in the north of the state; a Specialty Center and a preventive health program – Best Care. Another advantage is that, without co-payment, the user has no surprises with extra expenses. The zero grace period, for customers who do not have a health plan, allows immediate access to simple consultations and exams. For customers coming from other health care providers, the period already completed by the user in their original plan will be considered, according to the grace reduction additive.

CAMPAIGN

During the get-together, with a buffet and lively dance floor to the sound of Alex Salles and Banda, the details of the new sales campaign were announced, which also brings several incentives for the operator’s commercial partners. “It will be a four-month campaign with several awards to stimulate sales and double our current customer base”, emphasizes Josias Carneiro, Best Senior’s Commercial Manager.

Josias Carneiro, Commercial Manager of Best Senior, announced the new sales campaign, which will have awards for commercial partners of the operator. Credit: Rodrigo Gavini / Disclosure

Top selling brokers will win multiple cash prizes and will also participate in an exclusive sweepstakes, with chances to win a car, motorcycle or a trip to a resort.

The champions in sales will also be awarded with amounts that can reach R$ 10 thousand.

Wagner Ramos and Karina Tinoco, director of Dinâmica Corretora: “We believe that this year we will have great sales.” Credit: Rodrigo Gavini/ Disclosure

The director of Dinâmica Corretora, Karina Tinoco, is optimistic. “Best Senior has a product aimed at the best age with a service network from the Meridional Network that is the differential. We believe that this year we will have great sales,” she said.

Vicente Delai Junior, owner of Aron Corretora, highlighted Best Senior’s hospital network in the North of ES. Credit: Rodrigo Gavini / Disclosure

In the North of the State, expectations are also positive. “Our region has potential and the partnership with Best Senior has strengthened our business, as it has a strong hospital network. We believe that we will leverage sales in this age group”, says Vicente Delai Junior, owner of Aron Corretora.

For Jackeline Nunes, from Corretora Master, 2022 has everything to be a year with even better results. “It is an easy-to-sell health plan, which exceeded our expectations, as it has a differentiated service, with a good hospital network and without co-payment”, she pointed out.

Jackeline Nunes and Dioni Carlos, during the Best Senior event. Credit: Rodrigo Gavini / Disclosure

KNOW MORE ABOUT BEST SENIOR

Site: www.bestsenior.com.br

www.bestsenior.com.br Address: Av. Saturnino de Brito, 1350, 1st Floor, Praia do Canto, Vitória.

Av. Saturnino de Brito, 1350, 1st Floor, Praia do Canto, Vitória. Commercial phone: (27) 2180-0366.

(27) 2180-0366. Accredited Hospitals: Southern Victoria; Southern Sierra; Southern Praia da Costa; Southern Cariacica; Southern São Mateus; Hospital São Francisco and Hospital São Luiz.

Southern Victoria; Southern Sierra; Southern Praia da Costa; Southern Cariacica; Southern São Mateus; Hospital São Francisco and Hospital São Luiz. Customer service: 0800 883 6052

0800 883 6052 Best Care (Preventive Medicine): 0800 888 9887

MORE MOMENTS FROM BEST SENIOR’S BIRTHDAY PARTY:

Check out Best Senior’s birthday party

This content is the responsibility of the advertiser.