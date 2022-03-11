European Union denies ‘fast track’ for Ukraine’s accession to the bloc – News

European leaders dismissed on Thursday (10) Ukraine’s request to join the European Union through an express procedure to respond to the Russian invasion of the country, claiming that such an alternative “does not exist”.

“There is no fast lane. There is no such thing,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said as he arrived at the Palace of Versailles, where a bloc summit is scheduled to reaffirm support for Ukraine.

In line with that statement, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that “we cannot give Ukrainians the impression that everything can happen in one day”.





Arriving at the European Union summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said EU leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine as “a member of our European family”.

“We want a free and democratic Ukraine, with which we share a common destiny,” said the senior German official.

O Ukraine’s application for “accelerated” membership of the European Union exposed clear divisions within the block. The Ukrainian government has formally submitted an application for membership, but this process usually takes several years.





Currently, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey are formally recognized as candidate countries. In the case of Turkey, negotiations have dragged on for more than two decades, even though they have been virtually paralyzed since 2016.

The last country to join the European Union was Croatia in 2013, after negotiations, which started in 2005, lasted eight years, until the last chapters were finally concluded in 2011.



