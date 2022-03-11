expert explains why many procedures go wrong

One of the aesthetic procedures that has been gaining more prominence in recent times, facial harmonization, raises questions between men and women, as well as found critics and supporters. It is an aesthetic treatment that uses a combination of filling techniques to provide more balance between volume, shape and angle of all parts of the face, also promoting rejuvenation.

However, many patients have sought the opposite: undoing the harmonization. The dentist and specialist in the subject, Michele França, who has already attended famous patients such as Mileide Mihaile, Kerline and Patricia Leitte, explained the reasons for the high demand for this type of procedure.

“There is a feeling on the part of the public that people are getting the same facial and muscular pattern. Many professionals still use only fillers and botulinum toxin (botox), when in fact, the technologies in this treatment have advanced a lot. There are procedures such as facial slimming; the Ultraformer 3, which is a micro and macro focused ultrasound, to work on sagging, facial thinning and collagen stimulation, promoting a facelift”.

Planning

She adds that the secret is to identify the patient’s need, make an individualized plan and, then, associate the techniques necessary to treat aging. “It’s not just filling and volumizing the face. It is extremely important to work on collagen stimuli, perform muscle anchoring and then, yes, replace the lost volume and balance the musculature, so that there is a natural result, without sudden changes ”, she explained.

Another point addressed by Michele was the change of public and trends, which ended up causing an increase in the reversal of facial harmonization. But she guarantees that there is a way to do it without fear:

“There is no filling that does not come undone. And in the case of hyaluronic acid, for example, the procedure lasts an average of one year. If you don’t like it, you can reverse it with an enzyme called Hyaluronidase, which melts the product and, from there, you can remove all the fillers and replan the treatment”, he pointed out.

For these reasons, it is extremely necessary to search for a qualified professional who knows how to work with the modern processes existing in the market. “You shouldn’t just have a rejuvenation from fillers and botox, but something sophisticated, natural and that is aligned with the patient’s will”, he concluded.