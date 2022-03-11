FAB plane with Brazilians from Ukraine lands in Recife

Two Brazilian Air Force (FAB) planes landed today (10), around 6:30 am, in Recife, Pernambuco. The freighter KC-390 Millennium and the Embraer Legacy brought 42 Brazilians, 20 Ukrainians, 5 Argentines and 1 Colombian, in addition to 14 children. Eight dogs and two cats were also brought in. The returnees are making a 3-hour layover in Recife, from where they leave for Brasília. The estimated time of arrival in the federal capital is 12:15 pm and they will be received by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, participated in Operation Repatriation and is accompanying the returnees. He was on an official visit to Poland, where he met with his Polish counterpart. After leaving Warsaw, Poland, yesterday (9), the planes made stops in Lisbon (Portugal) and Sal Island (Cape Verde).

On the outbound flight of the KC-390, 11.6 tons of donations were transported to Ukraine, which include about 9 tons of highly nutritious dehydrated foods, equivalent to about 360,000 meals, 50 water purifiers, with capacity around 300 thousand liters of water per day and half a ton of essential supplies and medical items.

On the way back, the KC-390 brought most of the passengers. On the Legacy, as it is a more comfortable aircraft, a pregnant woman and two families with children arrived. The Brazilian chancellor also came to the Legacy. The KC-390 is the largest military aircraft developed and manufactured in the southern hemisphere and one of Defense’s strategic projects. The aircraft has already been used in other special humanitarian aid missions, such as in Lebanon (2020) and Haiti (2021).

Operation Repatriation is an inter-ministerial action, between the Justice and Public Security (MJSP), Defense (MD), Foreign Affairs (MRE) and Health (MS) portfolios.







