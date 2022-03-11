Facebook will authorize user to advocate violence against Russians and call for Putin’s death, agency says

Meta will allow some Facebook and Instagram users to defend acts of violence against Russians and members of the Russian Armed Forces in the context of the war against Ukraine. The information is from the agency Reuterswhich accessed emails company internals.

The company will also temporarily authorize users to call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The measure, however, will only be valid in some countries, such as Russia, Ukraine and Poland.

Messages calling for the death of these heads of state will only be barred if they are accompanied by the location of the “targets” or the method to be applied to achieve the objective.

According to Reutersyou emails claim that calls for violence against the Russians will be heeded when the posts clearly address the conflict in Ukraine. To the agency, Meta did not comment.

On March 4, Russia announced the blocking of access to Facebook in the country and accused the platform of “discrimination” against Russian media, such as television. Zvezdathe agency Ria Novostithe international network RT and the portals slow.ru and Gazeta.ru.

According to the communications regulator in Moscow, these restrictions “violate the key principles of free dissemination of information and unrestricted access by users to Russian media on foreign Internet platforms.”

Facebook, for its part, said the move would deprive “millions of people” of “trustworthy information” and a forum to exchange opinions.