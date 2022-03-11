Facebook will temporarily allow messages of violence against Russians | Technology

Meta, the company that controls Facebook and Instagram, will allow social media users in some countries to defend acts of violence against Russians in the context of the war in Ukraine, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The social media company is also temporarily allowing some messages advocating the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to a series of internal emails sent to company content moderators.

Defenses of acts that lead to the death of the leaders will be allowed as long as they do not contain other targets or other indicators of credibility such as location or method, according to one of the emails. The stance reflects a change by the company from its own rules against inciting violence.

The emails state that the defense of acts of violence against Russians will be allowed when the message is clearly talking about the invasion of Ukraine and that this does not apply to prisoners of war.

Meta has not commented on the matter so far.

The temporary change in company policy applies to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Russia and Ukraine.

The emails also show that Meta will allow praise for the Azov battalion, something that is normally prohibited, in a policy change first reported by The Intercept.

1 of 1 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a speech last Friday (18) — Photo: Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, during a speech last Friday (18) – Photo: Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia has stated that it will end Meta’s activities in the country if the content of the report is confirmed.

“We don’t want to believe the Reuters report, it’s very hard to believe it,” said Dmitry Peskov, Russia’s spokesman.