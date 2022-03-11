Fake news bill wants to expose ‘black box’ of automated moderation and generates resistance from networks | Sonar – Listening to the Networks

Reporter. Orlando Silva’s opinion provides for disclosure of detection rates for content considered irregular | Paulo Sérgio / Chamber of Deputies

Marlen Couto

Among the requirements for social media platforms provided for in the fake news bill, one of them targets the lack of transparency of one of the main mechanisms used by companies to curb the spread of disinformation: the use of automated systems to moderate news. content and identify violations of the rules. The new wording of the text, reported by Congressman Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) and pending in the Chamber, provides for platforms to publish reports detailing the operation of these technologies, considered by researchers as “black boxes”.

From the networks’ perspective, on the other hand, there is a fear that the obligation to disclose data about the systems will help users who want to circumvent their automated monitoring. Among the points required in the report are the disclosure of active detection rates of content considered irregular by automated systems; the criteria for operation; the degree of accuracy of these technologies; and information on the training bases of the systems, through machine learning techniques (machine learning, in Portuguese).

In general, platforms combine artificial intelligence technologies with human content moderation teams to identify which publications violate their rules or not, which includes cases of disinformation not allowed by their policies, such as those involving Covid-19. The systems do most of the triage of these cases and have allowed moderation to scale up.

Inside the system

On YouTube, for example, 91% of videos removed between October and December 2021 worldwide for violations of rules, for different reasons, were detected for the first time in an automated way, according to a report by the platform. Brazil is the fourth country with the most posts removed in the period, with more than 220 thousand cases. On Twitter, more than 50% of content that violates its guidelines is also identified by automated systems.

— If we want to understand on a day-to-day basis how moderation happens, automation is at the heart of the issue. For networks to moderate content in order to control what is happening within them, there is no way not to use automation, but there are different ways to use it. Today we are not clear about what happens within the platforms. There are several systems to detect different content and for each type of violation — summarizes Artur Pericles, coordinator of freedom of expression at InternetLab.

One of the most common ways to use automated systems is to trigger technology to find copies of content already identified as violating the rules. Facebook, for example, uses a tool to find posts about Covid-19 classified as false by partner fact-checking organizations. Artificial intelligence is used to identify messages with slightly different shapes, such as a modified image with some pixels cropped or enlarged with a filter.

The expansion of transparency mechanisms in the fake news bill is praised by researchers and civil society organizations. The Coalition Rights on the Network, which brings together 50 organizations in defense of digital rights, assesses that the obligations to platforms are necessary so that public authorities, civil society and academia “are able to monitor the content moderation activities carried out by these companies and be possible to assess the need to establish new rules”.

Despite this, an analysis by the research group on Online Content Moderation at the Center for Technology and Society (CTS), at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), published in December, points to gaps. According to the document, the fake news bill does not establish a methodology or presentation model for the reports, which makes it difficult to “inspect and control failures and biases” of platforms in the production of documents and the comparison of moderation and transparency performance between different platforms and from the same platform in different time periods.

Vice-President of the OAB-RJ Privacy and Data Protection Commission, Samara Castro draws attention to the lack of debate with the perspective of users’ rights in relation to automation systems. Under the project, networks will have to notify profiles targeted for punishment and inform if the decision was made exclusively through automated systems.

— In addition to accountability mechanisms, the user must be able to exercise their rights based on the information. What can he do after the explanations? The only way is to stop using the platform? – asks the lawyer.

The platforms, in turn, claim that the detailing of their systems will provide a “recipe for cake” for those who intend to violate their policies, although the text makes a reservation to “security in the face of malicious actors”, and that disclosing data as the number of its active users would jeopardize the platforms’ competitiveness strategies, which does not happen with companies from other sectors, which are not obliged to disclose data.

GLOBO found that one of the adjustments defended by the largest companies is that the semi-annual report is not public and is restricted to authorities, in a model similar to that of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). Another point criticized by the networks is the period of 180 days for them to start releasing the semi-annual documents, considered insufficient. This is because part of the required information would not be produced for existing reports.

In practice, there are already attempts to circumvent automated systems. Influencers from the bolsonarista base, such as deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), have used words like “vax”, “picada” and “marca” to replace “vaccine” in live broadcasts and video titles with the aim of not being detected by the algorithms. The same happened with chloroquine and ivermectin, called “that medicine”.