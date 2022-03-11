Famous Canadian Sniper Arrives in Ukraine to Help Fight Russia | World

One of the world’s best-known snipers arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday (9) to help fight the Russian invasion.
Wali, as he became known during his operations, rose to global prominence after shooting down an Islamic State target 3.5 km away in combat in Iraq in 2017.
He is one of the top combatants for his position in the Canadian Armed Forces. He previously participated in missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Zelensky told me they needed a sniper. It’s like a firefighter who heard the alarm going off. I had to go,” the soldier told La Presse.
In 2017, in Afghanistan, Wali fired a fatal shot that, at that time, was recorded as the longest in the history of the military world (3.5 km).
At the time, to avoid a bombing in an area with a presence of civilians, the Canadian Armed Forces opted for the activity of snipers.
Below is an outline of how ballistics knowledge can be applied to explain the science behind shooting, and understand what the distance of 3.5 kilometers represents:
