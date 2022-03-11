FINALLY! Gotham Knights Gets Release Date; check out

the developer WB Games Montreal finally provided fans with a specific release date for the long-awaited game Gotham Knights. Announced via the game’s official Twitter account, fans of the Bat-Family will be able to bring justice to the criminals on October 25, 2022.

While some players may be disappointed by the relatively late release, the confirmation also debunks rumors that Gotham Knights was experiencing problems with its development and could be postponed to 2023.

The new release date was accompanied by a somber image of a clock tower illuminating a smoky Gotham City. Set shortly after the tragic death of Batman, Gotham Knights puts players in the boots of various Bat-Family members: Night Wing, robin, batgirl and Red hood.

Each of the four playable characters comes equipped with unique abilities and gear to help them defeat villains and traverse rain-soaked city streets. Some of his abilities include Robin’s short-range teleportation courtesy of a hacked satellite from the Justice Leagueand Red Hood’s ranged pistols that can neutralize enemies from afar.

While several gameplay trailers revealed that Gotham Knights will include several classic Batman villains, including Penguin and Mr. Coldthe game will also utilize one of Batman’s latest and deadliest enemies: The Court of Owls.

The secret society will play a significant role in the gameas players will be tasked with taking down the organization. Over the course of the game, the Bat-Family will have to deal with the Claws, assassins created to eliminate anyone who stands in the way of the Court of Owls.

it is expected that the WB Games Montreal introduce several formidable foes as the studio worked alongside Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo to further develop the organization’s mythology. In addition to Gotham Knightsfans can also look forward to the eventual release of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Developed by Rocksteady Studiosthe game of Suicide squad will be set in the same universe as the franchise Batman Arkham and will pit team members against a Brainiac-controlled Justice League. The protagonists will be harlequin, king shark, gunslinger and captain boomerang.

Gotham Knights will be released on October 25th and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. But what about you, what are your expectations for the game? Don’t forget to comment on our Telegram group!

