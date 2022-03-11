Follow these recommendations to help manage diabetes

Thousands of people around the world are diagnosed with diabetes every year. This disease is related to the blood glucose levels of patients, and can arise due to genetic factors or due to a diet with excess carbohydrates.

To help those who have been diagnosed with the disease, we have separated some tips on how to take care of diabetes through simple but very effective measures. Check out!

Read more: Diabetes: Can people with the disease eat cheese?

The feeding

Before anything else, it is necessary that the person who received the diagnosis consults with the doctor to find out what type of diabetes he has. In Brazil, type 2 diabetes is more common, which is more related to diet and, therefore, also involves a change in eating habits for its treatment.

For these patients, the most important thing is that there is a regulation of the blood glucose level through the diet. And contrary to what many think, this doesn’t just mean removing the sweets from everyday life. Because, although it is essential to avoid sugar, all types of carbohydrates are harmful for the diabetic, given that in our body carbohydrates become sugar.

For example, foods based on white wheat flour cannot be consumed in excess by diabetics. With this, breads, pasta and other types of food need to get out of these people’s routine. Alternatively, you can include more fruit, in moderation, or also whole-grain breads and pasta. In this case, whole foods may have a similar carbohydrate content, but the presence of fiber will encourage the digestion of these carbohydrates more easily.

Who needs to use blood glucose?

A common mistake in people’s imagination is to attribute insulin use to all diabetics. In fact, only those who have type 1 diabetes need to use it, as the pancreas stops producing it naturally.

Thus, these are the patients who need insulin replacement to keep their health up to date. However, the diet for diabetics is also necessary in these cases, but always under medical supervision. Furthermore, the measurement of blood glucose levels should happen whenever possible, so that the patient can follow the development of the disease. Likewise, periodic examinations are indispensable to map the effects of diabetes on the human body.