Foods harmful to the liver: know the 3 worst

The liver makes up the group of vital organs for the body. In fact, all body tissues are essential for human health, but liver damage can lead to very serious health conditions. It’s no wonder that his regenerative capacity is high, even if it’s limited. One of the ways to take care of health is to avoid foods that are harmful to the liver.

We are talking about an organ that is linked to more than 500 organic functions for the human being. In addition, it is responsible for extracting energy and nutrients from food, as well as filtering and eliminating toxins that circulate in the blood. The liver is closely linked to the process of metabolizing fat. The information is from the specialized health website healthline.

Types of foods harmful to the liver

As mentioned, food is the foundation of good health for the body as well as the liver. Therefore, more than having a diet rich in good nutrients, the ideal is to avoid harmful elements. Know now some foods that need to be minimized in the daily diet.

1 – Sugar and sweets

According to indications from world authorities, the daily consumption of sugar should not exceed six tablespoons. Still, the ideal is to avoid it, as many foods contain different sugar molecules, such as fruits, breads, pasta, carbohydrates, etc.

2 – Fatty foods

Saturated and trans fats should be avoided as much as possible. However, it is important to consume healthy fat, such as omega 3 or some important plant derivatives. Supplement your diet with fresh olive oil, avocado and legumes. Red meats are often high in saturated fat and put a strain on the liver.

3 – Salt

Excess sodium can trigger liver fibrosis and cause protein cells to accumulate in the liver. This can have serious health consequences.

Remember that these are just some generic tips. The ideal is always to follow the guidelines of nutritionists and professionals specialized in nutrition.