Footage shows Russian convoy dispersing in Kiev

Satellite images show that the massive 64km-long Russian military convoy, which is near Ukraine’s capital Kiev, has begun to disperse and reorganize across the region. The images are from Maxar Technologies, a space technology company based in Westminster, Colorado (USA).

Satellites show that the convoys were repositioned in forests and wooded areas in Lubyanka, according to Maxar. The images were taken just before noon Kiev time.

Russian military vehicles were also seen on the roads of residential areas in the city of Ozera, 27 km from Kiev. Fuel trucks and what appear to be several rocket launchers were also seen positioned in a field near trees in Berestyanka, according to Maxar.

Image: UOL Art

Russia and Ukraine fail to reach agreement and armored vehicles surround Kiev

Russian and Ukrainian diplomacy chiefs failed to agree on a ceasefire in their first face-to-face meeting today, after two weeks of the Russian military offensive, which continues to advance and reaches the gates of Kiev.

“We wanted to get a 24-hour ceasefire. Lavrov said Moscow wanted to talk about humanitarian corridors,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov in Antalya, south. from Turkey.

The Ukrainian chancellor declared that Russia intends to “continue its aggression until Ukraine surrenders”.

“I heard today that the ceasefire is linked, on the part of Russia, to respect for the demands expressed by President (Vladimir) Putin to Ukraine,” he added.

“But Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender and will not surrender,” he insisted, in a statement to journalists.

* With information from Reuters