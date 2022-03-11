Former NASA Astronaut Returns Medal to Russia: “Unfair War”

Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who was in the news this week for arguing with the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, on Twitter, has returned to using the platform to protest Russia. He announced that he will return to the country a medal received after his missions aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Now blocked on Twitter by Roscosmos and Rogozin’s accounts, the former astronaut has been a vocal opponent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, voicing his displeasure frequently on the microblog, and in Russian – all astronauts visiting the International Space Station (ISS) must speak the language in addition to English.

Kelly flew aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft on two of his trips to the ISS and completed a year-long mission in the orbital laboratory with Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko from March 2015 to March 2016. Such feats earned him a Russian spaceflight medal – which he no longer wants.

Scott Kelly suggests Russia handing the medal to a mother who lost her child in the war

On Tuesday (8), International Women’s Day, Dmitry Medvedev, vice president of Russia’s security council, posted a tribute on Twitter. “Happy Holiday, dear women! Love, happiness and health!” he wrote as the caption of a commemorative video.

In response, Kelly expressed her desire to return her prize. “Mr. Medvedev, I am returning to you the Russian medal ‘For Merit in Space Exploration’, which you gave me. Please give it to a Russian mother whose son died in this unjust war,” the former astronaut wrote on Wednesday (9).

Господин медведев, я возвращаю вам российскую медаль “за заслуги в освоении космоса» которую вы мне вручили. Пожалуйста, отдайте его русской матери, чей сын погиб в этой несправедливой войне. Я отправлю медаль по почте в посольство России в Вашингтоне. Удачи. https://t.co/n8jMTX34pW pic.twitter.com/qpI1YNKps3 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 9, 2022

In the tweet, he revealed that he will send the medal to the Russian embassy in Washington. “Good luck,” finished Kelly.

