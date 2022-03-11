‘Formulas to lose weight don’t exist’: entities condemn shakes, teas and herbs used to lose kilos | Health

There is no magic formula for losing weight. Quite the opposite. Slimming shakes, combined teas and herbs can even damage our body. That’s what experts and entities heard by g1 say.

Exams released on Monday (7) point out that singer Paulinha Abelha had her liver injured by substances to lose weight, sleep, stay alert and gain muscle definition. She was 43 years old.

“The very name ‘formula’ already refers to mixing ingredients and when mixing ingredients, the risk of side effects and contamination is much higher“, alerts Clayton Macedo, endocrinologist at the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ABESO).

Liver injured by substances to lose weight and more: understand new data on the death of Paulinha Abelha

“No, and one should not talk about formulas to lose weight, but about treatment for obesity – the pandemic of this millennium, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), of a serious, serious chronic disease associated with several comorbidities and reduced life expectancy”, adds endocrinologist Cesar Boguszewski, president of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM).

“There is no specific weight loss formula for everyone.even because there is no formula for high blood pressure, there is no specific formula for treating diabetes”, comments the president of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (Abran), Durval Ribas Filho.

The risks of ‘natural’ substances

Many substances called “natural” and sold on the internet can present many health risks, leading to death.

“Many products sold on the internet may contain other substances in their composition, in addition to those listed in the advertisement, because there is no control over its production, handling and commercializationconstituting a serious public health problem and a serious risk to the health of the population”, warns the president of SBEM.

Clayton Macedo, from Abeso, reinforces that medications that are not approved by regulatory agencies should not be prescribed for weight loss, as there is no evidence of efficacy. He also points out that some formulas are associated with unapproved laxatives, diuretics and amphetamines. “We know that many herbs are toxic and can directly cause liver damage.”

Death of woman from fulminant hepatitis brings warning

The combination of herbs can lead to hepatotoxicity (liver damage caused by chemicals), acute liver failure, leading to transplantation or death. In addition, these herbs have problems with contaminants, which can damage the liver.

“Several herbs in routine use produce liver damage, as the liver is primarily responsible for the metabolism and excretion of these substances”, warns the Brazilian Society of Hepatology.

Maria Isabel Schinoni, associate professor of Medical Biochemistry at the Federal University of Bahia and physician at the gastro-hepatology service and at the Hepatology center at the Professor Edgard Santos University Hospital at the Federal University of Bahia, explains that various herbs can attack our liver. She cites a few:

Green tea (when consumed in high doses)

Garcinia cambogia

horsetail herb

Oxalá rug tea

Seine

Cascara Sagrada

Valerian

Hawthorn Santa

Compound 50 herbs

“The more herbal compounds or medicines that are ingested together, the more possibility of damaging the liver and other organs, such as the kidney”, explains Schinoni.

She says that, in a study carried out in Brazil to investigate the cause of acute liver failure in 12 liver transplant centers, hepatotoxicity from drugs or food supplements was the main cause of need for transplants.

One of the substances that was on the supplementation list of singer Paulinha Abelha was garcínea cambogia. Like other products, it is also sold as “medicine to lose weight”. However, according to the president of SBEM, there is no scientific evidence of its effectiveness in obesity.

According to professor and hepatologist Raymundo Paraná, this drug should be avoided. “On garcinia, what we actually have, based on a clinical trial, is a warning from the US NIH that garcinia can cause liver damage and sometimes that damage can be severe.”

Medications indicated for weight loss/obesity

There are currently five drugs registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and indicated in the package insert for the treatment of obesity. All are mandatory medical prescription, two of which are controlled:

orlistat

Lorasserin Hydrochloride

liraglutide

Bupropion Hydrochloride + Naltrexone Hydrochloride (Controlled)

Sibutramine (Controlled)