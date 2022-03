How did you feel about this matter?

Arrested since last year when he returned to Russia after a suspected poisoning attempt, Kremlin activist Alexei Navalny has called for protests against the war in Ukraine.

“The maniac Putin will be more quickly stopped by the people of Russia now if they oppose the war,” read a message on Navalny’s Instagram account, calling on the population to protest next Sunday (13) in Moscow and other Russian cities.

“You need to show up at anti-war rallies every weekend, even if it looks like everyone has left or is scared… You are the backbone of the movement against war and death,” the activist posted.

Navalny was poisoned during a visit to Siberia in 2020, received medical treatment in Germany and returned to Russia in 2021. Vladimir Putin and Russian authorities have denied responsibility for the attack. Their social media accounts are managed by their lawyers and allies.

According to the protest monitoring group OVD Info, since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, nearly 14,000 people have been detained in demonstrations against the conflict inside Russia.