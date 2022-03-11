Gabriel Boric is sworn in as President of Chile | World

As of this Friday (11), Chile has the youngest president in its history and one of the youngest presidents in the world today. Student leader Gabriel Boric, 36, who won the country’s presidential elections in December, took over the Chilean presidency this morning.

Boric received the presidential sash from the now ex-president Sebastián Piñera. In a friendly atmosphere, Piñera, a conservative, gave the socialist Boric the star symbol of the transfer of power in the country.

The Vice President of Brazil, Hamilton Mourão, attended the inauguration ceremony representing the Brazilian government. Former President Dilma Rousseff also participated in the act, which took place at the Chilean Congress, in the city of Valparaíso, neighboring the capital Santiago.

After the ceremony, the new president circulated through the city streets in an open car. Then, on foot, he greeted supporters.

Boric takes power in Chile at a time of social turmoil in the country, still as a result of the series of protests at the end of 2019. reinforce the Welfare State and the coordination of the new text of the Constitution, which will replace the current Charter, still from the time of the Pinochet dictatorship.

However, although Boric is already focused on issues such as health and education, one of the biggest challenges for the young leader will be to deal with the current crisis in the Chilean economy, with high inflation and emptying of government funds. Two other bottlenecks that will already be on Boric’s table are the migratory pressure in the north of the country, which divides Chileans, and the increasing clash of Mapuche indigenous people with the government over land disputes, which culminated in the sending of military troops to the regions of more conflict.

So far, however, one of the main highlights of the new government is its feminist bias. Of the 24 ministers already announced by Boric, 14 are women, who will occupy portfolios such as Interior, Health, Justice and Defense, which will be occupied by Salvador Allende’s granddaughter, Maya Fernanda Allende.

Presidents and monarchs of several countries went to Chile to accompany the inauguration of Boric, who will replace the conservative Sebastián Piñera, who was heavily criticized during the series of protests in the country. At the end of last year, Piñera was even impeached on suspicion of corruption, which was later rejected by the Chilean Senate.