Galax GeForce RTX 3090Ti is pictured with PCIe Gen5 connector

The Boomstar model features a new 16-pin connector with 600W TDP

Officially released on March 29, NVIDIA’s RTX 3090Ti graphics card should arrive with some variations with very interesting features. With launch scheduled exclusively in the Chinese market, the variation Galax Boomstar shows that aspects such as the new power connector of 12+4 pins (or 16) PCIe Gen 5 should be a default on custom hardware models.

Images released by the website VideoCardz show that Galax plans some notable changes regarding the Boomstar model inspired by the RTX 3090 conventional. Among them is the exchange of a system of two 8-pin power connectors by a single input with the 16-pin model.

Thereby, the RXT 3090Ti should prove capable of using up to 600W of power if four data pins are present. The site claims that the presence of the feature gives signs of paths that the next generations of video cards should follow in the coming years, especially those aimed at the high performance segment.

RTX 3090Ti arrives at the end of the month

With launch scheduled for the 29th of this month, the RTX 3090Ti should arrive accompanied by several customized models by NVIDIA’s partner manufacturers. The GPU is chip based GA102 with 10,752 CUDA cores, 24 GB from memory GDDR6X in 21 Gbps it is a 450W TDP — which can be even higher on factory-overclocked models.

In the case of the Boomstar manufactured by Galax, the company bet on a generously sized heat sink, which promises to offer improved cooling. While the initial expectation was that the first GPU models would hit stores in January this year, NVIDIA asked its partners to pause their production lines while solve BIOS problems.



Still this year, the manufacturer should make the debut of its new RTX 40 linebased on the new architecture ada lovelace. The company’s strategy is to continue to keep the RTX 30 (Ampere) line on the market as a way of guaranteeing that consumers have greater access to its products, which have been experiencing distribution delays for more than a year.

Source: VideoCardz