Games for PS4, PS5 and XBox are up to 80% off on Amazon

Amazon Consumer Week has begun. Games for PS4, PS5 and Xbox are up to 80% off. For gamers, this can be a unique opportunity to acquire cheaper games on physical media.

Amazon Consumer Week runs until March 15th. Discounts are a way for the store to celebrate Consumer Day, which takes place on the same date. In addition to games, there is also promotion in the IT sector, books, electronics, kitchen and clothing.

Among the highlights with the biggest discounts is Star Wars Squadrons, with 80% off. Those who are fans of the movies can purchase the game for R$ 49.00. The value is R$ 190 cheaper than the original price.

Basketball fans also have advantages: NBA 2K22, the latest in the series, is R$169.90 for Xbox One owners. This means a savings of BRL 130 compared to the value on the official Xbox store.

Amazon also has deals on PS4 exclusive products. Games like God of War, Bloodborne and Uncharted 4 are 40% off. Compared to the price of Sony’s digital store, the Playstation Store, the titles are R$40 cheaper.

Even new releases are more advantageous on Amazon. Elden Ring, the latest game from developer From Software, the company behind the Souls franchise, is priced at R$246.39. In the Sony store the game is found for R$ 299.90.

Remembering that all discounts are for games on physical media. Unlike the digital version, they don’t take up much storage space on the console. Another advantage is that you can borrow or sell them after beating the game.

