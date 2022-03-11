Ghostwire Tokyo showcases a new generation coached by the creator of Resident Evil • Eurogamer.pt

At a time when the Resident Evil series has returned to its free-for-all days and there is talk of the possibility of a Resident Evil 4 Remake coming, it’s impossible not to think about Shinji Mikami’s name and the impact he’s had on this industry, especially for those who grew up in 90s. Mikami is the founder of the studio that is working on Ghostwire Tokyo, Tango Gameworks, and although he is not among the main development positions, he follows the team and is training the Japanese talent that will take his baton and will work to surprise future generations. It’s impossible not to look at Ghostwire Tokyo and feel that it’s still a Mikami game, especially given its eccentricity.

Shinji Mikami is especially known for Resident Evil, a series that debuted in 1996, six years after he arrived at Capcom, but it is far from representative of his creative spirit, always looking to take risks. Throughout his career, Mikami never tried to make the same game twice and always bet on something different, not being common to sign sequels, despite the series he creates easily win new games. A quick look at Mikami’s path is enough to immediately see its impact among those who fell in love with the eccentric experiences coming from Japan.

In addition to the aforementioned Resident Evil, a game that gave rise to a genre and a series that still enjoys immense popularity today, Mikami signed games such as Dino Crisis, PN 03, Vanquish and God Hand, not to mention the first The Evil Within already in your own studio. In between it has a huge amount of successes, including Resident Evil 4, but I just mentioned the new intellectual properties that it gave to the world and that show the diversity of themes, genres and artistic styles in which it bet. Mikami speaks a lot of creative languages ​​and not just survival horror, as some might think.

This brings us to Ghostwire Tokyo, which, like The Evil Within, is a new intellectual property that seeks to go beyond what others have managed to do, breaking with conventional molds. However, Ghostwire Tokyo takes on the contours of one of the most exciting games of this Japanese master’s career, as it is a game in which his ideas are mixed with those of the new blood that is forming. That’s precisely what makes it so exciting.

In this game, which looks like some sort of Japanese Doctor Strange, you have many of Mikami’s typical condiments, but there’s an energy here that’s certainly born of the new talent you’re learning from Mikami. Ghostwire Tokyo looks like a future-oriented game, without worrying about paying homage to classics, but rather bringing us a new interpretation of elements already seen in other games, but wrapped in its own mechanics that intend to inject electricity into the fight against ghosts. During the closed-door presentation, I just thought, ‘Here’s an exciting game that I’m looking forward to playing and that feels like something of your own’.

The first-person perspective is curiously something it shares with Capcom’s recent efforts on the Resident Evil series, something that suggests a great deal of Japanese interest in this camera as a source of greater immersion in the game. In this case of TangoGameworks it also seems to be related to the desire to create a property that is already born with the ability to appeal to worldwide audiences. A city full of ghosts, mystical powers, bizarre spirits that attack you and constant scenes of tension could even direct you to a survival horrorbut that’s just part of the genesis of Ghostwire Tokyo, which has grown into something different, an action-adventure game with mystical powers.

These powers really make a difference and I believe that their use and visual spectacle are the main justification for the first person perspective. A protagonist who searches for his sister when millions have disappeared from Tokyo, the need to allow a powerful spirit to enter his body to gain powers and the city plunged into chaos and mystery is an irresistible premise. The team seems to have focused well on the Mikami method, nothing is what it seems, the villain is shrouded in mystery, moving between locations to create dynamism in the experience and a character to save as one of the main incentives.

Ghostwire Tokyo seems to embody everything we love about Shinji Mikami, but in an experience that smells fresh. When we saw The Evil Within, we got the clear feeling that Mikami seems intent on regaining glory for gaming. survival horror at a time when the Resident Evil series was on the brink. A kind of return to origins. Ghostwire Tokyo appears to be a look to the future, a manifestation of its message for future generations in the form of a video game packed with new mechanics and ideas. Will this pre-launch excitement be fulfilled by playing the game? We’ll have to wait and see, but Ghostwire Tokyo has already achieved the merit of being one of the most interesting games of this early generation of new consoles.