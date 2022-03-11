Guardians of the Galaxy enters today (10) in Game Pass; check out tips

the subscription service Game Pass releases today (10) a recent big hit: Guardians of the Galaxyan adventure with Marvel superheroes that Square Enix launched at the end of October.

Despite the bad impression left by avengers, a previous partnership between Marvel and Square Enix, this new game was a huge success with audiences and critics. The Xbox Series S and X version scored 84 points (out of 100) on review aggregator Metacritic. (The PS5 version did a little less: 80.)

Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy was nominated for four awards at The Game Awards 2021: Best Adventure Game, Music, Accessibility, and Storytelling, the latter winning. At the Steam Awards, it was awarded Best Score. At the recent DICE Awards, it won Best Narrative and Best Adventure Game.

The main negative review was about its combat style, considered repetitive. The player controls only the leader of the group, Peter Quill, but can give guidance to the other members – Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocky.

The narrative and the score are strong points because, like Quill, it is possible to make several decisions throughout the game, which are referenced by the other characters in very funny dialogues; and because, in the fights, Quill also offers a “motivational speech” accompanied by a special song, which can give boosts to the other heroes.

The game also has a huge amount of collectibles. START taught you how to locate some of them. Check out:

Guardians of the Galaxy is not the only game coming this Thursday (10) to Game Pass. Check out three other novelties in the catalog: