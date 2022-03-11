Gunman who kills ’40 enemies a day’ arrives in Ukraine







Wali, the deadliest sniper of all Photo: Karine Dufour/Radio-Canada

In a country with a reasonable military force, fighting a war against one of the biggest war powers in the world, any help is very welcome. That’s why the arrival of a famous sniper, called Waliis being exploited by Ukrainian media amid conflicts with neighboring Russia.

Known as the “most lethal” sniper of all, Wali is capable of delivering “40 enemies killed a day”. In addition, the sniper holds a record that has been exploited as propaganda in Ukraine, a nation that needs high morale to fight back. its Russian neighbors, current holders of nuclear hegemony.

⚡️The most famous sniper “Wali” has arrived in #Ukraine to fight against occupiers The average productivity of sniper is 7 men a day. On the front type like Ukrainian, productivity can reach up to 10. “Vali” can provide up to 40 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/XDOibKxiQq — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2022

In the 2009 Afghan War, Wali eliminated an adversary on the battlefield with a shot fired at a distance of 3.5 km. At the time, he was fighting in the Middle East for the Royal Canadian Regiment.

In an interview with La PresseWali explained that he traveled to war in ukraine in response to a call from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “He needed a sniper. I had to go. It’s like a firefighter who hears a siren going off,” summarized Wali.



