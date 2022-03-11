How is hunger not going away? Problem being in the regulation of this hormone

Hunger is not just a symptom that it’s time to eat, because it can also be a sign that something isn’t right. This picture is more evident when the person eats large proportions and even then the hunger does not go away. Know that this has an explanation and can represent a warning sign for health.

First, know that feeling hungry is common and desired, after all, not wanting to eat is not a good sign either. In addition, eating is important and each individual has a certain sensory appetite pattern. The problem highlighted in this text concerns situations in which hunger does not go away, no matter how much the person eats.

Why doesn’t my hunger go away?

The need for daily caloric expenditure directly influences the feeling of appetite, that is, those who move more, feel more hungry. However, there are different metabolic rates linked to gender, size, age, hormones and other situations. All this is linked to the desire to eat.

If you eat and feel that your hunger is not going away, the problem may be in the regulation of leptin. This is the hormone that generates the feeling of satiety, which is released when the stomach and intestines are working to digest food. In the same way, the body also sends signals that it is necessary to eat something, because the “belly is empty”.

Hormonal dysfunction generates the feeling that hunger does not go away

The inability to feel full may be related to a problem in the communication of hormones with the central nervous system. Chronic inflammation can cause this dysfunction, as occurs in obesity diagnoses.

The control of hunger ends up being damaged and, because of this, obese people tend to eat more than they need. The situation has a name and is called “leptin resistance”.

To understand if this is your case, make sure that

Eat fewer calories, protein, fat and fiber than you need;

Recently started a sport or exercise;

Your body temperature has dropped in cold situations too.

All these situations cause hunger to increase. If none of these have occurred and your hunger has not gone away, seek medical attention.