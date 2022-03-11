‘I had to leave my parents behind’, says refugee from war in Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees cross the border into Poland. Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch.

Poland is the main destination for those leaving Ukrainian territory

War has already spawned 2.3 million refugees, says UN

People report desperation from the trip

More than 2.3 million people have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, according to the United Nations. The UN immigration agency, UNHCR, says that of that number, 112,000 people are non-Ukrainians.

Also according to the UN, most of those who have left Ukrainian territory are women and children, as men have been banned by the local government from leaving the country, so that they can be summoned to fight.

The main destination is Poland, which borders Ukraine. It is estimated that 1.3 million people entered the country by land.

Jornal Hoje, on TV Globo, heard stories of families who were reunited on Polish soil. Anna, who lives in Poland, was expecting her mother and child who were in Ukraine. “I love my son very much. I really want to hug him,” she reported.

Anna’s mother tells about the dramas of the trip. “There was bombing when we were in Kharkiv. We were stuck in traffic for two hours, driving with the windows closed. It was very scary.”

Another passenger says: “the journey is long and difficult. It took me 25 hours to get here. Now I feel safe, but I left my heart behind in Ukraine.”

There are stories of family members traveling to pick up their loved ones at the border. Dmitri, who lives in London, traveled to Romania to pick up his sister, Natasha, who managed to flee the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. “I know she’s somewhere,” he says, as he looks around for his sister.

When they meet again, Natasha talks about her despair: “I left my husband and my parents behind. Is very sad. I know many other families have had to break up as well.”